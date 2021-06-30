checkAd

Ultrack Completes Reprogramming of Their DriveLineELD Product and Provides ELD Certification Update

Concord, Ontario, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultrack Systems Inc. (OTC Pink: MJLB), a total fleet-management GPS tracking and monitoring solution provider, is pleased to announce that their DriveLineELD product has been reprogrammed according to updated standards and requirements.

In Ultrack's press release dated April 29th, 2021, FP Innovations advised Ultrack that a reformed testing protocol was required to obtain certification. The OBDII testing protocol was added to the procedure and as per the Government’s mandate dated January 2021 this testing protocol was not a requirement. Adding the OBDII testing protocol to the J1708/J1939 was a complex task since the OBDII was originally designed for cars and light trucks. The OBDII connects to the engine control module (ECM) and requests the data that it wants. The J1708/J1939, designed for commercial trucks and heavy equipment, continuously sends data out in a constant stream. Ultrack’s DriveLineELD chip required reprogramming to 1) recognize the different vehicles it is connected to and 2) understand if the data is being requested or received from a constant stream. Finally, all data must be converted to the ELD mandate.

The FP Innovations certification testing procedure consists of 3 sections of tests which totals approximately 450 individualized tests. Ultrack has decided to perform these tests in-house before submitting our reprogrammed DriveLineELD for certification. Currently we have performed 400 in-house tests successfully and anticipate completing the additional tests by mid July. We will submit our reprogrammed DriveLineELD for certification once all testing has successfully been completed.

Ultrack CEO Michael Marsbergen commented: “Reprogramming our DriveLineELD chip and performing 400 successful tests has been an unanticipated challenge. Making sure we pass on each test, fixing any related bugs that have popped up and completing changes along the way has been a time-consuming process, but I’m pleased that we are near completion. All of us here at Ultrack are extremely confident that we will obtain successful certification and will announce the availability of this and other industry disruptive products in the near future. I am committed to keeping investors abreast of any and all developments and progress.”

About MJLB: Located in Concord, Ontario, Ultrack Systems Inc., (www.ultrack.ca) is a publicly traded company listed on the OTCMARKETS under the MJLB trading symbol. Ultrack Systems Inc., is a provider of GPS tracking solutions. We develop, implement, and distribute electronic monitoring and tracking systems for companies in leasing, transportation, construction, disposal, and many other services driven industries. Our platform includes live tracking, reports, and alerts on a web-based platform. Our mission is to provide the best fleet tracking, reporting systems and our commitment to service. The Company plans to launch a new ELD product in 2021 in partnership with major corporations that will take the trucking industry by storm.

Safe Harbor Statement: This Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company has tried, whenever possible, to identify these forward-looking statements using words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "potential" and similar expressions. These statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and are based upon information currently available to it. Accordingly, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or advise in the event of any change, addition or alteration to the information catered in this Press Release, including such forward-looking statements.

