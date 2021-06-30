checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Aggregate Holdings SA and group companies is acquiring a portfolio of ten development projects located in Berlin, Düsseldorf and Frankfurt following entering into the financing agreements

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aggregate Holdings SA / Key word(s): Acquisition
Aggregate Holdings SA and group companies is acquiring a portfolio of ten development projects located in Berlin, Düsseldorf and Frankfurt following entering into the financing agreements

30-Jun-2021 / 18:07 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad-hoc announcement

Pursuant to Art. 17 Abs. 1 of the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014)

NOT FOR DIRECT OR INDIRECT PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA AND JAPAN OR ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH OFFERS OR SALES OF THE SECURITIES WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW.


Aggregate Holdings SA and group companies is acquiring a portfolio of ten development projects located in Berlin, Düsseldorf and Frankfurt following entering into the financing agreements

- Ten projects across Berlin, Düsseldorf and Frankfurt with total gross construction area of c.1,200,000 sqm

- Portfolio valuation of EUR 1.3bn as of 31 December 2020

- Aggregate Holdings SA and group companies assume debt of EUR 645m through this acquisition

- Significant net asset value appreciation


Luxembourg, 30 June 2021: Aggregate Holdings SA ("Aggregate" or the "Company") is acquiring a portfolio of ten projects under a signed sale and purchase agreement ("SPA"). The focus of the portfolio is developments in office (53%), residential (32%), plus commercial, retail and other (15%). The combined gross construction area of the portfolio is c.1,200,000 sqm across the 10 development projects. The Company has acquired a minimum of c.75% interest in the projects.

Aggregate group companies have assumed the existing project financing arrangements for the projects, and also entered into a financing at the holding company level, together totaling EUR 645m. The purchase price of the portfolio is confidential. The project level companies will have sufficient levels of cash reserve to cover financing and project related costs until end 2022.

DGAP-Adhoc Aggregate Holdings SA and group companies is acquiring a portfolio of ten development projects located in Berlin, Düsseldorf and Frankfurt following entering into the financing agreements

