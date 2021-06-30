DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aggregate Holdings SA / Key word(s): Acquisition Aggregate Holdings SA and group companies is acquiring a portfolio of ten development projects located in Berlin, Düsseldorf and Frankfurt following entering into the financing agreements 30-Jun-2021 / 18:07 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Aggregate Holdings SA and group companies is acquiring a portfolio of ten development projects located in Berlin, Düsseldorf and Frankfurt following entering into the financing agreements

- Ten projects across Berlin, Düsseldorf and Frankfurt with total gross construction area of c.1,200,000 sqm

- Portfolio valuation of EUR 1.3bn as of 31 December 2020

- Aggregate Holdings SA and group companies assume debt of EUR 645m through this acquisition

- Significant net asset value appreciation



Luxembourg, 30 June 2021: Aggregate Holdings SA ("Aggregate" or the "Company") is acquiring a portfolio of ten projects under a signed sale and purchase agreement ("SPA"). The focus of the portfolio is developments in office (53%), residential (32%), plus commercial, retail and other (15%). The combined gross construction area of the portfolio is c.1,200,000 sqm across the 10 development projects. The Company has acquired a minimum of c.75% interest in the projects.

Aggregate group companies have assumed the existing project financing arrangements for the projects, and also entered into a financing at the holding company level, together totaling EUR 645m. The purchase price of the portfolio is confidential. The project level companies will have sufficient levels of cash reserve to cover financing and project related costs until end 2022.