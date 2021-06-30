EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Leclanché SA / Key word(s): AGMEGM Leclanché concludes its Annual General Meeting 30-Jun-2021 / 18:05 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- The shareholders have approved an increase in the authorised share capital until 30 June 2023 at a maximum of 60,000,000 shares

- The shareholders approved the conversion of CHF 29.7 million of debt owed to SEFAM[1] and Golden Partner into shares of the Company in order to strengthen the balance sheet as proposed by the Board of Directors

- Current Board of Directors and auditors (PricewaterhouseCoopers) have been reelected with a vast majority

- Leclanché announced the completion of a USD 24 million construction loan granted by SEFAM to finance the St Kitts Stationary project

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland, June 30, 2021 - Leclanché SA (SIX: LECN), one of the world's leading energy storage solutions companies, today announces the proposals of the Board of Directors approved and rejected by Company's shareholders at its 2021 Annual General Meeting (AGM) held today through a live webcast meeting due to the Covid-19 situation.

The authorisation granted to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital any time until June 30, 2023 (authorised share capital) and setting the authorised share capital at a maximum of 60,000,000 fully paid-up shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.10 each has been approved by shareholders.

The existing conditional share capital to be increased in an amount not to exceed CHF 6,000,000.00 through the issuance of up to 60,000,000 fully paid-up shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.10 per share and the amendment of Article 3quinquies of the Company's Articles of Association have not been approved by a majority of shareholders.

The conversion of CHF 29.7 million of debt contracted with SEFAM and Golden Partner ("GP") into equity was approved by shareholders. This restructuring measure, negotiated with SEFAM and GP, will strengthen the balance sheet and drive continued investment interest in the Company during a period of strong growth in Leclanché's order book in the fast-growing e-Transport sector.