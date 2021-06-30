[iliad press release] iliad successfully carries out a €500 million Schuldschein issue

iliad has successfully carried out its second Schuldschein issue (a German private placement), raising a total of €500 million and representing the third-largest issue in the Schuldschein market since the beginning of 2021. The placement comprises three euro-denominated tranches with maturities of 4, 5 and 7 years, at fixed and floating rates.

The issue was oversubscribed, which enabled the Group to increase its final amount to €500 million from the €300 million originally announced. The high investor demand demonstrates the strength of iliad’s business development model in France and Italy, and in Poland since its acquisition of Play in November 2020, as well as the quality of its financial structure.

At the same time, iliad has broken new ground in the Schuldschein market by being the market’s first borrower to offer a 6 and/or 12 month extension clause attached to its 5-year tranche, giving it more flexibility in terms of the maturity profile of its debt.

iliad was able to capitalize on very favorable market conditions for this issue, with lending margins of 1.15%, 1.40% and 1.70% for the fixed- and variable-rate tranches with maturities of respectively 4, 5 and 7 years. And it has enabled the Group to strengthen its liquidity while diversifying its sources of financing and broadening its investor base.

Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale (Helaba), Commerzbank, UniCredit, and BayernLB were the Joint Arrangers for the placement.





About the iliad Group

Formed in the early 1990s, the iliad Group is the inventor of the world’s first triple-play box and has grown into a major European telecoms player, standing out for its innovative, straightforward and attractive offerings. The Group is the parent of Free in France, iliad in Italy and Play in Poland, has some 15,000 employees serving 42.7 million subscribers, and generated €5.9 billion in revenues in 2020. In France, the Group is an integrated Fixed and Mobile Ultra-Fast Broadband operator and had over 20 million retail subscribers at March 31, 2021 (13.4 million mobile subscribers and 6.8 million fixed subscribers). On March 23, 2021, it launched its B2B activity in France under the Free Pro brand. In Italy – where the Group launched its business in 2018 under the iliad brand, becoming the country’s fourth mobile operator – it had over 7.5 million subscribers at end-March 2021. With the acquisition of the Polish mobile operator Play in November 2020, the iliad Group has become Europe’s sixth-largest mobile operator by number of subscribers (excluding M2M). iliad is listed on Euronext Paris (under the ILD ticker symbol).

