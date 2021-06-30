checkAd

EDPR Buys Vietnam Solar Project for $36 Million from Trina

Autor: PLX AI
30.06.2021, 18:02   

  • (PLX AI) – EDPR to acquire a 28 MWac (35 MWdc) solar PV project for a total consideration of $36 million from Trina Solar.
  • The Trung Son Solar PV project is located in the Khanh Hoa Province, Vietnam, and is in operation since Dec. 2020.
  • The project has a Power Purchase Agreement (“PPA”) signed with Vietnam Electricity ("EVN") under a 20-year Feed-in Tariff
