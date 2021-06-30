checkAd

DGAP-News Brockhaus Capital Management AG: Invitation to the virtual Brockhaus Technology Day

Brockhaus Capital Management AG: Invitation to the virtual Brockhaus Technology Day

30.06.2021 / 18:16
Invitation to the virtual Brockhaus Technology Day

Frankfurt am Main, June 30, 2021. Brockhaus Capital Management AG (BKHT, ISIN: DE000A2GSU42, "BCM"), a long-term oriented technology group focused on acquiring high-margin and high-growth technology champions within the German Mittelstand, invites to the Brockhaus Technology Day.

BCM cordially invites shareholders, business partners and interested investors to the first virtual
Brockhaus Technology Day:

Wednesday, July 14, 2021, 4:00 to 6:30 p.m. (CEST)

Marco Brockhaus, the CEOs of the current subsidiaries Palas and IHSE as well as the managements of Bikeleasing - for which a definitive purchase agreement was signed on June 16, 2021 - will provide insights into their respective company's strategy and growth targets.

Agenda

4:00 p.m. CEST Welcome: Marco Brockhaus, CEO BCM

4:30 p.m. CEST Expert Session Palas: Dr. Maximilian Weiß, CEO Palas

5:00 p.m. CEST Expert Session IHSE: Dr. Enno Littmann, CEO IHSE

5:30 p.m. CEST Break

6:00 p.m. CEST Expert Session Bikeleasing: Bastian Krause, CEO Bikeleasing

The event will take place virtually by way of a webcast. Interested parties can register for the event through event@bcm-ag.com until July 12, 2021.

 

About Brockhaus Capital Management

Brockhaus Capital Management AG (BKHT, ISIN: DE000A2GSU42, "BCM"), based in Frankfurt/Main, is a technology group acquiring high-margin and high-growth technology champions with B2B business models in the German Mittelstand. With a unique platform approach and a long-term horizon, BCM actively and strategically supports its subsidiaries in achieving long-term profitable growth beyond industry and country boundaries. At the same time, BCM offers a gateway into these non-listed German technology champions, which are otherwise inaccessible to capital market investors. For further information please visit www.bcm-ag.com


Contact Details
For investors:

Brockhaus Capital Management
Paul Göhring
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 69 20 43 40 978
E-Mail: goehring@bcm-ag.com

For media:

USC - Svenja Lahrmann
Phone: +49 221 280 655 18
E-Mail: presse@us-communications.de


