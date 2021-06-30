DGAP-News Brockhaus Capital Management AG: Invitation to the virtual Brockhaus Technology Day
|
DGAP-News: Brockhaus Capital Management AG / Key word(s): Conference/Capital Markets Day
Invitation to the virtual Brockhaus Technology Day
Frankfurt am Main, June 30, 2021. Brockhaus Capital Management AG (BKHT, ISIN: DE000A2GSU42, "BCM"), a long-term oriented technology group focused on acquiring high-margin and high-growth technology champions within the German Mittelstand, invites to the Brockhaus Technology Day.
BCM cordially invites shareholders, business partners and interested investors to the first virtual
Brockhaus Technology Day:
Wednesday, July 14, 2021, 4:00 to 6:30 p.m. (CEST)
Marco Brockhaus, the CEOs of the current subsidiaries Palas and IHSE as well as the managements of Bikeleasing - for which a definitive purchase agreement was signed on June 16, 2021 - will provide insights into their respective company's strategy and growth targets.
Agenda
4:00 p.m. CEST Welcome: Marco Brockhaus, CEO BCM
4:30 p.m. CEST Expert Session Palas: Dr. Maximilian Weiß, CEO Palas
5:00 p.m. CEST Expert Session IHSE: Dr. Enno Littmann, CEO IHSE
5:30 p.m. CEST Break
6:00 p.m. CEST Expert Session Bikeleasing: Bastian Krause, CEO Bikeleasing
The event will take place virtually by way of a webcast. Interested parties can register for the event through event@bcm-ag.com until July 12, 2021.
About Brockhaus Capital Management
Brockhaus Capital Management AG (BKHT, ISIN: DE000A2GSU42, "BCM"), based in Frankfurt/Main, is a technology group acquiring high-margin and high-growth technology champions with B2B business models in the German Mittelstand. With a unique platform approach and a long-term horizon, BCM actively and strategically supports its subsidiaries in achieving long-term profitable growth beyond industry and country boundaries. At the same time, BCM offers a gateway into these non-listed German technology champions, which are otherwise inaccessible to capital market investors. For further information please visit www.bcm-ag.com
Contact Details
For investors:
Brockhaus Capital Management
Paul Göhring
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 69 20 43 40 978
E-Mail: goehring@bcm-ag.com
For media:
USC - Svenja Lahrmann
Phone: +49 221 280 655 18
E-Mail: presse@us-communications.de
30.06.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Brockhaus Capital Management AG
|Thurn-und-Taxis-Platz 6
|60313 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)69 2043 409 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)69 2043 409 71
|E-mail:
|info@bcm-ag.com
|Internet:
|http://bcm-ag.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2GSU42
|WKN:
|A2GSU4
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1214032
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1214032 30.06.2021Brockhaus Capital Management Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|Diskussion: Brockhaus Capital Management AG
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare