VINCI successfully issued a 10.5-year €750 million bond

Rueil Malmaison, 30 June 2021

VINCI successfully issued a 10.5-year 750 million bond

VINCI has successfully issued a €750 million bond maturing in January 2032 and carrying an annual coupon of 0.5%.

With an oversubscription ratio of 2x, the bond issue has been very well received among investors, reflecting the market’s trust in VINCI’s credit ratings (Standard & Poor’s: A-, stable outlook, Moody’s: A3, stable outlook).

Performed under its EMTN programme, this issue enables VINCI to continue decreasing the average cost of its debt while extending its average maturity (7.7 years at 31 December 2020).

The joint bookrunners for the deal were Credit Agricole CIB and Société Générale (Global Coordinators), BBVA, IMI-Intesa Sanpaolo, MUFG and Santander.

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions, construction and energy businesses, employing more than 217,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, we are committed to operating in an environmentally, socially responsible and ethical manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. Based on that approach, VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

