Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
- (PLX AI) – Meyer Burger Technology launches private placement of up to 160 million new shares and EUR 125 million green convertible bonds.
- Proceeds from the offerings will provide Meyer Burger with additional financial flexibility to accelerate its ongoing transformation to a leading European manufacturer of solar cells and modules
- New shares to be listed July 5
- Bonds will be issued with a denomination of EUR 100,000 per Bond at 100% of their principal amount and are expected to carry a coupon between 2.75% and 3.25% per annum
