Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond

Autor: PLX AI
30.06.2021, 18:19  |  26   |   |   

  • (PLX AI) – Meyer Burger Technology launches private placement of up to 160 million new shares and EUR 125 million green convertible bonds.
  • Proceeds from the offerings will provide Meyer Burger with additional financial flexibility to accelerate its ongoing transformation to a leading European manufacturer of solar cells and modules
  • New shares to be listed July 5
  • Bonds will be issued with a denomination of EUR 100,000 per Bond at 100% of their principal amount and are expected to carry a coupon between 2.75% and 3.25% per annum
Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:15 Uhr
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger Technology launches private placement of up to 160 mn new shares and a private placement of approx. EUR 125 mn green convertible bonds due 2027 by way of accelerated book building process
16.06.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Meyer Burger sichert sich EUR 185 Millionen Fremdfinanzierung für den weiteren Kapazitätsausbau der Zell- und Modulproduktion ab 2022 (deutsch)
16.06.21
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger secures EUR 185 million debt financing for further expansion of cell and module capacity starting production in 2022
16.06.21
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger sichert sich EUR 185 Millionen Fremdfinanzierung für den weiteren Kapazitätsausbau der Zell- und Modulproduktion ab 2022
11.06.21
DGAP-News: Katja Tavernaro wird Mitglied der Geschäftsleitung und Chief Sustainability Officer von Meyer Burger (deutsch)
11.06.21
EQS-News: Katja Tavernaro wird Mitglied der Geschäftsleitung und Chief Sustainability Officer von Meyer Burger
11.06.21
EQS-News: Katja Tavernaro becomes member of the Executive Board and Chief Sustainability Officer of Meyer Burger