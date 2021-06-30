DGAP-News: Aggregate Holdings SA / Key word(s): Acquisition Aggregate Holdings SA: Profitable acquisition of Build & Hold assets 30.06.2021 / 18:27 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Aggregate Holdings SA: Profitable acquisition of Build & Hold assets

- Aggregate Holdings S.A. has completed the acquisition of a real estate portfolio consisting of 10 development projects spread across Berlin, Düsseldorf and Frankfurt

o c. 1,200,000 Gross Construction Area (GCA) sqm

o c. EUR 4.5bn Gross Development Value (GDV) of mixed-use development assets in Berlin, Frankfurt and Düsseldorf

o c. EUR 1.3bn residual valuation

- Build & Hold division GCA increased by over 675,000 sqm and target net rental income run-rate increased by c. EUR 100m in the medium term

- Build & Hold division target net rental income run-rate increased to c. EUR 225m off total GDV of c. EUR 7.5bn, with a current value of over EUR 3.1bn

Luxembourg - 30 June 2021. Aggregate Holdings has completed the acquisition of a portfolio of ten projects, which consists of five projects in Berlin, four projects in Düsseldorf and one project in Frankfurt. The portfolio's focus is largely mixed-use urban developments incorporating office (53%), residential (32%), plus commercial, retail and other (15%). Aggregate plans to construct the majority of the Berlin assets as yielding properties in its Build & Hold division and to progress development and then exit the other assets in the portfolio over time. The acquired portfolio's gross development value ("GDV") stands at approximately EUR 4.5 billion, with GDV of over EUR 2.5 billion to be retained in Build & Hold.

The combined gross construction area ("GCA") of the portfolio is c. 1,200,000 sqm across the ten mixed-use developments. The development projects have well advanced planning and building permit applications, with one project having already received a building permit, and five more projects on course to receive building permission in 2021 or early 2022. The remaining projects benefit from zoning plans or project-related local development plans. The residual value of the portfolio as at 31 December 2020 was EUR 1.3 billion on a 100% basis, resulting in a Loan-to-Value for the portfolio post-acquisition of around 50%. The Company has acquired an approximately 85% interest in the projects.