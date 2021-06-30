checkAd

DGAP-News Aggregate Holdings SA: Profitable acquisition of Build & Hold assets

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
30.06.2021, 18:27  |  38   |   |   

DGAP-News: Aggregate Holdings SA / Key word(s): Acquisition
Aggregate Holdings SA: Profitable acquisition of Build & Hold assets

30.06.2021 / 18:27
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Aggregate Holdings SA: Profitable acquisition of Build & Hold assets

- Aggregate Holdings S.A. has completed the acquisition of a real estate portfolio consisting of 10 development projects spread across Berlin, Düsseldorf and Frankfurt

o c. 1,200,000 Gross Construction Area (GCA) sqm

o c. EUR 4.5bn Gross Development Value (GDV) of mixed-use development assets in Berlin, Frankfurt and Düsseldorf

o c. EUR 1.3bn residual valuation

- Build & Hold division GCA increased by over 675,000 sqm and target net rental income run-rate increased by c. EUR 100m in the medium term

- Build & Hold division target net rental income run-rate increased to c. EUR 225m off total GDV of c. EUR 7.5bn, with a current value of over EUR 3.1bn

 

Luxembourg - 30 June 2021. Aggregate Holdings has completed the acquisition of a portfolio of ten projects, which consists of five projects in Berlin, four projects in Düsseldorf and one project in Frankfurt. The portfolio's focus is largely mixed-use urban developments incorporating office (53%), residential (32%), plus commercial, retail and other (15%). Aggregate plans to construct the majority of the Berlin assets as yielding properties in its Build & Hold division and to progress development and then exit the other assets in the portfolio over time. The acquired portfolio's gross development value ("GDV") stands at approximately EUR 4.5 billion, with GDV of over EUR 2.5 billion to be retained in Build & Hold.

The combined gross construction area ("GCA") of the portfolio is c. 1,200,000 sqm across the ten mixed-use developments. The development projects have well advanced planning and building permit applications, with one project having already received a building permit, and five more projects on course to receive building permission in 2021 or early 2022. The remaining projects benefit from zoning plans or project-related local development plans. The residual value of the portfolio as at 31 December 2020 was EUR 1.3 billion on a 100% basis, resulting in a Loan-to-Value for the portfolio post-acquisition of around 50%. The Company has acquired an approximately 85% interest in the projects.

Seite 1 von 3
Aggregate Holdings Unternehmensanleihe 5,00 % bis 08/21 jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Aggregate Holdings SA: Profitable acquisition of Build & Hold assets DGAP-News: Aggregate Holdings SA / Key word(s): Acquisition Aggregate Holdings SA: Profitable acquisition of Build & Hold assets 30.06.2021 / 18:27 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.   Aggregate Holdings SA: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Ernennung von Dr. Malte Greune zum Chief Operating Officer und den Funktionswechsel ...
DGAP-News: MagForce AG gibt Finanzergebnisse für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 und operative Highlights bekannt
Allgeier SE: IT- und Software-Services-Gruppe schärft mit der Akquisition der it-novum GmbH ihr Profil für ...
DGAP-News: MagForce AG Publishes Financial Results for the Year 2020 and Operative Highlights
DGAP-Adhoc: STS Group AG: Veränderungen im Vorstand
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Retirement of Non-Executive Director
EQS-Adhoc: Baloise Insurtech subsidiary FRIDAY launches in the French market and prepares to expand further
DGAP-News: fox e-mobility AG veröffentlicht Geschäftsbericht für das Geschäftsjahr 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: STS Group AG: Change in Management Board
DGAP-News: CureVac Announces Appointment of Dr. Malte Greune as Chief Operating Officer and Transition of Dr. ...
Titel
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2021 Half-Year Report
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE - ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Pepco Group - Interim Results for the six-months ended 31 ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-News: Corestate: Hauptversammlung wählt Aufsichtsrat mit sehr großer Mehrheit und beschließt alle ...
DGAP-News: Nemetschek SE: Allplan and SDS2 Joining Forces to Provide Powerful Multi-Material Software ...
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Ernennung von Dr. Malte Greune zum Chief Operating Officer und den Funktionswechsel ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:07 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Aggregate Holdings SA and group companies is acquiring a portfolio of ten development projects located in Berlin, Düsseldorf and Frankfurt following entering into the financing agreements
11.06.21
DGAP-News: Aggregate Holdings S.A.: Transformational acquisition of prime Berlin commercial real-estate project
11.06.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Aggregate Holdings SA and group companies enter into EUR 1.02bn financing agreements in relation to acquisition of the Fuerst project in Berlin