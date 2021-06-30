checkAd

Rritual Superfoods Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Launch of Product Line in CVS Stores

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.06.2021, 18:27  |  45   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Rritual Superfoods Inc. ("Rritual" or the "Company") (CSE: RSF) (FSE: 0RW) (OTC: RRSFF), a fast-growing functional superfood company that creates natural wellness products which support a holistic approach to a healthy lifestyle, today announces that it has been featured in a broadcast via NetworkNewsAudio (NNA), a solution that delivers additional visibility, recognition and brand awareness in the investment community via distribution to thousands of syndication points. The audio press release covers Rritual’s recent announcement that its premium brand of functional superfoods will launch in CVS stores across the USA.

To hear the audio production, visit: https://www.nnw.fm/bFP7j

To read the original press release, visit: https://www.nnw.fm/V9sYE

"This phase one placement at CVS, the largest drugstore chain in the USA,1 is a significant milestone for Rritual's national retail rollout. In terms of the Rritual brand, placement with CVS further establishes confidence in our products and escalating demand for this category with consumers," stated Mr. David Kerbel, Rritual Superfoods CEO. "Rritual's placement in CVS is doubly significant because our products have been chosen for CVS's new HealthHUB locations, which aims to transform the 'consumer health experience' with education and personalized service from CVS trained professionals at the community level."

In 2020, CVS opened 650 HealthHUB locations, and it plans to have 1,500 locations open by the end of 2021. CVS HealthHUB locations offer online streams of wellness and nutrition content from its community rooms in place of in-person classes, and care concierges pivoted to focus on reaching out to patients telephonically.

1 https://www.drugchannels.net/2020/03/the-top-15-us-pharmacies-of-2019. ...

About Rritual

Rritual is a fast-growing functional superfood company that creates natural wellness products which support a holistic approach to a healthy lifestyle. The company is poised to dominate a segment where demand and sales are growing exponentially. Under the executive leadership with over 100 years of CPG pedigree, Rritual has launched distribution to major retailers and is positioning itself to lead and define functional health and wellness industry as a superfood platform. Rritual markets organic wellness products in the United States through initial retail rollout which includes over 10,000 points of sale and through www.rritual.com.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rritual Superfoods Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Launch of Product Line in CVS Stores VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via InvestorWire - Rritual Superfoods Inc. ("Rritual" or the "Company") (CSE: RSF) (FSE: 0RW) (OTC: RRSFF), a fast-growing functional superfood company that creates natural wellness …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Altimmune Announces Update on AdCOVID Phase 1 Clinical Trial
Logiq Partners with Mentalku to Offer Mobile Payment Services to Millions of Driver License ...
OTC: DRCR, Deer Cashmere Holding Co. Launches Swifty Global and Announces New Chief Executive Officer
Iba – Launch of a New Share Buyback Program
Corning Appoints Pamela J. Craig to its Board of Directors
GrandVision takes note of EssilorLuxottica's decision to close the transaction with HAL on 1 July ...
Grieg Seafood ASA sells its Shetland operations for GBP 164 million
TAAT Reports Fiscal Q2 2021 Financial Results with Over 300% Sequential Revenue Growth
MedMira Reports Third Quarter Results FY2021
Bayshore Petroleum Corp. Provides Update on Proposed Reverse Takeover Transaction and Signing of ...
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
GCM Grosvenor Added to Russell 2000 Index
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus