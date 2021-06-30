Rritual Superfoods Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Launch of Product Line in CVS Stores

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Rritual Superfoods Inc. ("Rritual" or the "Company") (CSE: RSF) (FSE: 0RW) (OTC: RRSFF), a fast-growing functional superfood company that creates natural wellness products which support a holistic approach to a healthy lifestyle, today announces that it has been featured in a broadcast via NetworkNewsAudio (NNA), a solution that delivers additional visibility, recognition and brand awareness in the investment community via distribution to thousands of syndication points. The audio press release covers Rritual’s recent announcement that its premium brand of functional superfoods will launch in CVS stores across the USA.

"This phase one placement at CVS, the largest drugstore chain in the USA,1 is a significant milestone for Rritual's national retail rollout. In terms of the Rritual brand, placement with CVS further establishes confidence in our products and escalating demand for this category with consumers," stated Mr. David Kerbel, Rritual Superfoods CEO. "Rritual's placement in CVS is doubly significant because our products have been chosen for CVS's new HealthHUB locations, which aims to transform the 'consumer health experience' with education and personalized service from CVS trained professionals at the community level."

In 2020, CVS opened 650 HealthHUB locations, and it plans to have 1,500 locations open by the end of 2021. CVS HealthHUB locations offer online streams of wellness and nutrition content from its community rooms in place of in-person classes, and care concierges pivoted to focus on reaching out to patients telephonically.

About Rritual

Rritual is a fast-growing functional superfood company that creates natural wellness products which support a holistic approach to a healthy lifestyle. The company is poised to dominate a segment where demand and sales are growing exponentially. Under the executive leadership with over 100 years of CPG pedigree, Rritual has launched distribution to major retailers and is positioning itself to lead and define functional health and wellness industry as a superfood platform. Rritual markets organic wellness products in the United States through initial retail rollout which includes over 10,000 points of sale and through www.rritual.com.