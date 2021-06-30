checkAd

Staffing 360 Solutions Announces Reverse Stock Split to Maintain NASDAQ Listing

Common Stock Will Begin Trading on Split-Adjusted Basis on July 1, 2021

NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF), a company executing an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the United States and the United Kingdom, announced today that it intends to effect a reverse stock split of its common stock at a ratio of 1 post-split share for every 6 pre-split shares. The reverse stock split will become effective at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Staffing 360’s common stock will continue to be traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol STAF and will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on Thursday, July 1, 2021.

At a special meeting of stockholders held on June 21, 2021, Staffing 360’s stockholders granted the Company’s Board of Directors the discretion to effect a reverse stock split of Staffing 360’s common stock through an amendment to its Certificate of Incorporation at a ratio of not less than 1-for-2 and not more than 1-for-20, such ratio to be determined by the Company’s Board of Directors.

At the effective time of the reverse stock split, every six shares of Staffing 360’s issued and outstanding common stock will be converted automatically into one issued and outstanding share of common stock without any change in the par value per share. Stockholders holding shares through a brokerage account will have their shares automatically adjusted to reflect the 1-for-6 reverse stock split. It is not necessary for shareholders holding shares of the Company’s common stock in certificated form to exchange their existing stock certificates for new stock certificates of the Company in connection with the reverse stock split, although stockholders may do so if they wish.

The reverse stock split will affect all stockholders uniformly and will not alter any stockholder’s percentage interest in the Company’s equity, except to the extent that the reverse stock split would result in a stockholder owning a fractional share. Any fractional share of a stockholder resulting from the reverse stock split will be rounded up to the nearest whole number of shares. The reverse stock split will reduce the number of shares of Staffing 360’s common stock outstanding from 39,166,528 million shares to approximately 6,527,755 million shares. Proportional adjustments will be made to the number of shares of Staffing 360’s common stock issuable upon exercise or conversion of Staffing 360’s equity awards, convertible preferred stock and warrants, as well as the applicable exercise price. Stockholders with shares in brokerage accounts should direct any questions concerning the reverse stock split to their broker; all other stockholders may direct questions to the Company’s transfer agent, Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, at 877-634-5370.

