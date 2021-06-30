Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States.

Vancouver, British Columbia, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- St. James Gold Corp. (the “Company”) (TSXV: LORD) (OTCQB: LRDJF) (FSE: BVU3) is pleased to announce the closing today of its previously announced brokered private placement offering (the “Offering”) of 1,241,251 units of the Company (each, a “Unit”) at a price of $3.00 per Unit and 355,465 flow-through units of the Company (each, a “FT Unit”) at a price of $3.60 per FT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $5,003,427. The Offering was led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. as sole lead agent (the “Agent”).

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a “Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a “Warrant”), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $3.90 for a period of three (3) years from the closing date of the Offering (the “Closing Date”).