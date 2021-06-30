Vestas Gets 35 MW Wind Turbine Contract in Belgium
- (PLX AI) – Vestas has received a 35 MW order to supply turbines to two projects being developed for corporate heavy industry in Belgium, including providing renewable power for steel production.
- The two projects are being developed by Storm, a Belgian wind farm developer and owner-operator, and are both located in the industrial harbour of Ghent, Belgium
- Storm is developing the 31 MW ArcelorMittal Wind Farm, which will comprise of three V162-6.0 MW EnVentus turbines, two V150-4.2 MW turbines operating at 4.3 MW power mode, and one V150-4.2 MW turbine
- They will be built subsidy-free on the basis of a 20-year corporate PPA with ArcelorMittal
