Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Vestas Gets 35 MW Wind Turbine Contract in Belgium (PLX AI) – Vestas has received a 35 MW order to supply turbines to two projects being developed for corporate heavy industry in Belgium, including providing renewable power for steel production. The two projects are being developed by Storm, a …



