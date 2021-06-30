checkAd

Vestas Gets 35 MW Wind Turbine Contract in Belgium

Autor: PLX AI
30.06.2021, 18:34  |  26   |   |   

  • (PLX AI) – Vestas has received a 35 MW order to supply turbines to two projects being developed for corporate heavy industry in Belgium, including providing renewable power for steel production.
  • The two projects are being developed by Storm, a Belgian wind farm developer and owner-operator, and are both located in the industrial harbour of Ghent, Belgium
  • Storm is developing the 31 MW ArcelorMittal Wind Farm, which will comprise of three V162-6.0 MW EnVentus turbines, two V150-4.2 MW turbines operating at 4.3 MW power mode, and one V150-4.2 MW turbine
  • They will be built subsidy-free on the basis of a 20-year corporate PPA with ArcelorMittal


Vestas Wind Systems Bearer and/or registered Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vestas Gets 35 MW Wind Turbine Contract in Belgium (PLX AI) – Vestas has received a 35 MW order to supply turbines to two projects being developed for corporate heavy industry in Belgium, including providing renewable power for steel production. The two projects are being developed by Storm, a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Telia Sells 49% of Finland & Norway Tower Business for EUR 1,524 Million
CureVac Names Greune Head of Clinical and Commercial Manufacturing Activities
Grieg Seafood Sells Shetland Ops to SalMar / Leroy Seafood Venture
Evonik Raised to Buy from Hold at Kepler Cheuvreux
EDPR Says Ocean Winds Gets 25-Year CFD for 369.5 MW Offshore Projects in Poland
Fuchs Petrolub Cut to Hold from Buy at Kepler Cheuvreux
Vestas Gets 2 Wind Turbine Orders in USA Totaling 219 MW
Danske Bank, DSV, Sydbank Are Danish Stocks with Best Short-Term Potential, Handelsbanken Says
NKT Confirms Dogger Bank Contract for EUR 280 Million
Vestas Gets 192 MW Wind Turbine Order in Finland
Titel
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Siemens Gamesa Margins Likely Weaker in Second Half of Year, BofA Says
Bonheur's Fred Olsen Renewables to Buid with Vattenfall for Scotland Offshore Wind
Telia Sells 49% of Finland & Norway Tower Business for EUR 1,524 Million
Orphazyme Likely to Need to Raise Capital, Bank of America Says
STMicroelectronics and Renault to Cooperate on Power Electronics
ProSiebenSat.1 Buys 15% of Urban Sports Club Fitness Platform
BASF Expands Biopolymer Portfolio
Jeronimo Martins Says BlackRock Now Holds Over 2% of Voting Rights
Maersk Inches Higher as Another Analyst Predicts Guidance Upgrade
Titel
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Siemens Gamesa Margins Likely Weaker in Second Half of Year, BofA Says
Bonheur's Fred Olsen Renewables to Buid with Vattenfall for Scotland Offshore Wind
Telia Sells 49% of Finland & Norway Tower Business for EUR 1,524 Million
Orphazyme Likely to Need to Raise Capital, Bank of America Says
STMicroelectronics and Renault to Cooperate on Power Electronics
ProSiebenSat.1 Buys 15% of Urban Sports Club Fitness Platform
BASF Expands Biopolymer Portfolio
Jeronimo Martins Says BlackRock Now Holds Over 2% of Voting Rights
Titel
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Siemens Gamesa Margins Likely Weaker in Second Half of Year, BofA Says
Bonheur's Fred Olsen Renewables to Buid with Vattenfall for Scotland Offshore Wind
Telia Sells 49% of Finland & Norway Tower Business for EUR 1,524 Million
Orphazyme Likely to Need to Raise Capital, Bank of America Says
STMicroelectronics and Renault to Cooperate on Power Electronics
ProSiebenSat.1 Buys 15% of Urban Sports Club Fitness Platform
BASF Expands Biopolymer Portfolio
Jeronimo Martins Says BlackRock Now Holds Over 2% of Voting Rights

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:01 Uhr
Vestas Gets 192 MW Wind Turbine Order in Finland
10:49 Uhr
Vestas to Deliver Turbines to 476 MW Baltic Eagle Project
09:01 Uhr
Vestas Gets 2 Wind Turbine Orders in USA Totaling 219 MW
29.06.21
Vestas Leads Copenhagen Blue Chips After Upgrade, Spanish Turbine Order
29.06.21
Vestas Raised to Neutral from Underweight at JPMorgan
22.06.21
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
09.06.21
Nordex-Aktie: Haben die Shortseller recht?