New Jersey Natural Gas Names John Wyckoff Vice President-Energy Delivery; Kraig Sanders Promoted to Vice President-Operations

“For nearly 37 years, Craig Lynch has been a cornerstone of our team, and we appreciate all he’s done for our company,” said Steve Westhoven, President and CEO of New Jersey Resources. "Under his leadership, we built a natural gas delivery system that is best in class, and today we operate one of the most environmentally sound pipeline networks in the country.”

As a part of its long-term succession planning, New Jersey Natural Gas (NJNG), the principal subsidiary of New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR), announced John Wyckoff will succeed Craig Lynch as Vice President-Energy Delivery following his retirement today. In addition, Kraig Sanders was promoted to a newly expanded role of Vice President-Operations.

“John and Kraig are talented leaders who are well respected throughout our organization and the natural gas industry,” Westhoven continued. “Throughout their tenures with New Jersey Natural Gas, both John and Kraig have distinguished themselves with proven expertise and a commitment to excellence in everything they do. We are fortunate to have them as a part of our leadership team, and I am confident that they will continue to serve our company and customers well in their new positions.”

Mr. Wyckoff will oversee Energy Delivery, with its nearly 700 employees, and the safe and reliable operation of NJNG’s delivery system, which serves over 560,000 customers throughout New Jersey. He will be responsible for all field operations, engineering, and system enhancements while leading the continued expansion and maintenance of the company’s distribution and transmission pipelines consistent with all federal, state and local regulations.

A resident of Tinton Falls, Mr. Wyckoff joined NJNG in 1989 as a systems engineer and moved into areas of increasing responsibility throughout his career. He was named Director of Engineering in 2011, where he was responsible for designing and building critical infrastructure projects to ensure the resiliency of NJNG’s pipeline network. In 2019, he was promoted to Vice President-NJNG. Today, NJNG operates the most environmentally sound delivery system in New Jersey, with the lowest leaks per mile of any natural gas utility in the state.

Mr. Wyckoff earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Delaware and a Master’s degree in material science and engineering from Rutgers, the State University of New Jersey. He is a licensed Professional Engineer in the State of New Jersey. He’s been a member of the American Gas Association (AGA) for over 20 years and previously served as chair of its Engineering Committee.