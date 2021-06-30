P&G Accelerates Commitment to #ChooseEqual at the UN-Convened Generation Equality Forum

Today, Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) continues to #ChooseEqual with new actions to accelerate progress toward gender equality at home, at work and in society. As part of this expansion of their work, P&G is committing to spend $10 billion with women-owned and women-led businesses by 2025. P&G has worked for decades to advance women’s economic empowerment throughout its global value chain, and today’s announcement is the next step in that journey. The company’s ambition over time is to grow investment with these women-owned and led businesses to 10 percent of P&G’s purchasing dollars – 10 times the industry average 1 .

#ChooseEqual (Photo: Business Wire)

To drive meaningful action at scale, P&G is partnering with several organizations to accelerate progress and drive change, including UN Women, WEConnect International, Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), the Women’s Forum for the Economy & Society and more. Together with their global, regional, and local partners, P&G is supporting capability building of women entrepreneurs; further developing the tools, definitions and infrastructure needed; and driving collaboration across companies and industries to join in and advance these efforts.

“At P&G, our focus on gender equality is foundational and integrated into our business,” said Carolyn Tastad, Group President – North America and Executive Sponsor – Gender Equality. “We cannot allow the challenges of the past year to be a setback for gender equality. Instead, we need to step forward to invest and to actively choose equal. These commitments will create meaningful impact to advance gender equality around the world.”

Shifting the Narrative to #SharetheCare with Promundo

For years, P&G has worked to help change deeply held gender biases that often reinforce many of the greatest barriers to women’s progress – and that includes changing mindsets around the role of men and boys at home. As part of this effort, P&G and its brands are tackling the “chore gap,” the disproportionate amount of unpaid care and domestic work done by women in most homes.

Today, P&G is also announcing a three-year partnership with Promundo, a global leader in advancing gender equality and preventing violence by engaging men and boys in partnership with women, girls and individuals of all gender identities. P&G and its brands will leverage their expertise and significant voice in advertising and media to shift the narrative around men’s caregiving and domestic work.