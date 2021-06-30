Orsted Gets 1,148 MW Offshore Wind Contract in New Jersey
- (PLX AI) – Orsted awarded 1,148 MW offshore wind contract in New Jersey, fully utilizing its Ocean Wind lease area.
- The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (BPU) has issued an order awarding Ocean Wind 2 a 20-year OREC (Offshore Renewable Energy Certificate) for its proposed offshore wind farm with a capacity of 1,148 MW
- With the award, the Ocean Wind lease will be utilized to its maximum capacity of approx 2.3 GW
- The 2029 OREC price is USD 84.03 per MWh with a 2% annual escalator
