Orsted Gets 1,148 MW Offshore Wind Contract in New Jersey

Autor: PLX AI
30.06.2021, 18:49  |  60   |   |   

  • (PLX AI) – Orsted awarded 1,148 MW offshore wind contract in New Jersey, fully utilizing its Ocean Wind lease area.
  • The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (BPU) has issued an order awarding Ocean Wind 2 a 20-year OREC (Offshore Renewable Energy Certificate) for its proposed offshore wind farm with a capacity of 1,148 MW
  • With the award, the Ocean Wind lease will be utilized to its maximum capacity of approx 2.3 GW
  • The 2029 OREC price is USD 84.03 per MWh with a 2% annual escalator
