RYAH Group, Inc. Announces Investor and Public Relations Arrangements

30.06.2021   

TORONTO, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – RYAH Group, Inc. (CSE:RYAH) (“RYAH” or the “Company”) today announces that it has entered into the following public relations, investor relations and/or marketing arrangements:

  • A service agreement with KCSA Strategic Communications ("KCSA"), through RYAH Medtech, Inc. (“RYAH Medtech”) under which KCSA will provide certain public relations and corporate communications services to the Company for a period of six months, for a cash consideration of US$64,000.
  • A service agreement with EastWest Asset Management LLC ("EastWest"), an affiliate of CFN Media Group, through RYAH Medtech, under which EastWest will provide certain investor relations, marketing and corporate communication services to the Company for a period of six (6) months. In consideration for EastWest's services, the Company has agreed to pay EastWest a fee of US$175,000, satisfied by the issuance of an aggregate 2,893,333 restricted Class A subordinated voting shares (the "Consideration Shares") to EastWest, at a deemed price of C$0.075 per share. The  Consideration Shares are subject to certain contractual leak-out provisions in respect of the disposition or transfer such shares.

In each case, the Company and the counterparties maintain an arm's-length relationship, and to the knowledge of the Company, none of the noted entities has any interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company other than as set forth above.

"We continue to remain focused and disciplined in ensuring our clients, investors and our partners remain informed of our vision, mission and progress as we accelerate our growth strategy. These two additional partnerships will enable RYAH to amplify its messaging in achieving our goals of global expansion in both IoT hardware, software and data analytics services; and delivering significant value to our shareholders,” said Gregory Wagner, the Chief Executive Officer of the Company.  

About Group, Inc.

RYAH Group, Inc. is a connected device and big data and technology company focused on valuable predictive analysis in the global medical plant and nutraceutical intake industry. Its robust artificial intelligence platform aggregates and correlates HIPAA-compliant patient data, which is intended to help doctors and patients personalize plant-based treatments to better predict treatment outcomes. The data collection is relevant for clinics, doctors, dispensaries and pharmaceutical companies and licensed processors (LPs) to monitor and manage formulation effects on patients and demographics. With a strong IP portfolio, RYAH gathers deep and insightful data on the complete patient session and formulation life cycle.

