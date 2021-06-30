The Walt Disney Company Executives to Discuss Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Via Webcast
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) will discuss fiscal third quarter 2021 financial results via a live audio webcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT on Thursday, August 12, 2021.
Results will be released after the close of regular trading on August 12, 2021.
To listen to the webcast, please visit www.disney.com/investors. The webcast presentation will be archived.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210630005093/en/
