checkAd

Generation Hemp, Inc Chairman and CEO Gary C. Evans Interviews With David Johnson of KRLD Radio Dallas to Air Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.06.2021, 19:00  |  35   |   |   

Generation Hemp, Inc., a Dallas/Fort Worth based midstream hemp company (OTCQB: GENH), today announced that Chairman and CEO, Gary C. Evans will be interviewed by Business Analyst and radio host David Johnson on NewsRadio 1080 KRLD AM, a Dallas broadcast station, on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 6:20 PM (CDT).

Mr. Evans will discuss his decision to make the move from his thirty-five-year career in the oil and gas industry to enter the hemp space with a newly formed publicly traded company. Evans will also discuss the differences between Cannabis sister plants - marijuana and hemp, and how these differences play out in business. He will also explain how many established businesses and upcoming businesses are beginning to use hemp in their industrial product lines and how the capital markets respond to each business segment.

David Johnson has been NewsRadio 1080 KRLD’s Business Analyst for over 30 years and is one of the most respected business voices in radio. David delivers real-time updates, insights, and breaking news from Wall Street and financial markets across the world every day. Mr. Johnson also interviews the top CEOs from around the country during the CEO Spotlight.

(Source: https://www.audacy.com/krld/authors/david-johnson)

Tune in to KRLD 1080 in Dallas at 6:20 PM Central, or go to www.krld.com/ceo to access the interview with Mr. Evans.

About Generation Hemp, Inc

Generation Hemp, Inc. is a Dallas/Fort Worth based hemp company that operates in the midstream sector. With operations in Hopkinsville, Kentucky and Denver, Colorado, the company uses its proprietary technology to dry, clean and store hemp. In addition, Generation Hemp also owns and leases real estate to cannabis companies located within the greater Denver area.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The use of words such as “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “plans”, “estimates,” “projects”, “forecasts”, “proposes”, “should”, “likely” or similar expressions, indicates a forward-looking statement. These statements and all the projections in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management, and information currently available to management. The actual results could differ materially from a conclusion, forecast or projection in the forward-looking information. The identification in this press release of factors that may affect the company’s future performance and the accuracy of forward-looking statements is meant to be illustrative and by no means exhaustive.

Generation Hemp Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Generation Hemp, Inc Chairman and CEO Gary C. Evans Interviews With David Johnson of KRLD Radio Dallas to Air Wednesday, June 30, 2021 Generation Hemp, Inc., a Dallas/Fort Worth based midstream hemp company (OTCQB: GENH), today announced that Chairman and CEO, Gary C. Evans will be interviewed by Business Analyst and radio host David Johnson on NewsRadio 1080 KRLD AM, a Dallas …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
Palantir and Grupo Globo Extend Digital Transformation Partnership
Filing of the Proposed Cash Tender Offer for the Shares of Suez Initiated by Veolia
CytRx Comments on Orphazyme’s Promising 24-Month Interim Trial Results of Arimoclomol for ...
Celanese to Acquire ExxonMobil’s Santoprene TPV Elastomers Business
Accenture Acquires Bionic to Help Brands Drive Customer Growth and Innovation
Salesforce Announces Pricing of Aggregate $8 Billion Senior Notes Offering
The Board of Directors of SUEZ Recommends Veolia's Enhanced Public Offer at a Price of €20.50 Per ...
Revel Opens Largest Universal Fast Charging Depot in the Americas With Launch of Brooklyn Superhub
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor ...
Pfizer Declares Third-Quarter 2021 Dividend
Hecla Announces Management Changes
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.06.21
Generation Hemp, Inc. to Present at the USA CBD Expo in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, June 11