Nanogate SE: Divestment of core business to Techniplas Group successfully completed

Nanogate SE: Divestment of core business to Techniplas Group successfully completed

30.06.2021
Göttelborn, Germany, June 30, 2021. Nanogate SE has completed the sale of its core business to the US-based Techniplas Group announced on 8 May 2021 ("closing"). In this context, Göttelborn will become the headquarters of the European business for the newly created group, which will in future operate as Techniplas NAG GmbH.

As part of the transaction, Techniplas acquired the essential assets of Nanogate SE and the insolvent subsidiaries Nanogate Management Services GmbH, Nanogate NRW GmbH, Nanogate PD Systems GmbH and Nanogate Neunkirchen GmbH by way of so-called asset deals, as well as the equity holdings in non-insolvent subsidiaries (including Nanogate North America LLC, Nanogate heT Engineering GmbH, Nanogate Netherlands B.V., Nanogate Schwäbisch Gmünd GmbH, Nanogate Slovakia s.r.o.) by way of share deals. The purchase price (in EUR) is in the mid-double-digit million range and will be used exclusively to serve the claims of creditors of Nanogate SE and the other insolvent Group companies as part of the ongoing insolvency proceedings in self-administration. Nanogate SE is still in advanced negotiations with potential investors for the remaining non-core subsidiary Nanogate Electronic Systems GmbH (Austria).

Apart from the subsidiary in Austria, Nanogate SE has no further operating business. As part of the insolvency in self-administration, it is planned to dissolve and liquidate Nanogate SE and its subsidiaries, which are also insolvent. In this context, as also announced on 8 May 2021, Nanogate SE's listing on the Basic Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is to be terminated.

Contact

Christian Dose/Susanne Horstmann | WMP EuroCom AG
Tel. +49 69 2475 689 491 / +49 89 89 20 300 6490 | ir@nanogate.com

Nanogate SE | Zum Schacht 3 | 66287 Quierschied-Göttelborn
www.nanogate.com | twitter.com/nanogate_se

Nanogate SE

Nanogate SE applied for insolvency in self-administration (protective shield proceedings) in June 2020. The core business and other subsidiaries were sold as part of the restructuring. It is planned to wind up and liquidate Nanogate SE and its subsidiaries, which are also insolvent. In this context, as announced, Nanogate SE's listing on the Basic Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange would be terminated.

Disclaimer

This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor an invitation to buy securities. The shares in Nanogate SE (the "Shares") may not be offered or sold in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of "U.S. persons" (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act")). No offer or sale of transferable securities is being made to the public.


Language: English
Company: NANOGATE SE
Zum Schacht 3
66287 Göttelborn
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)6825/95 91 0
Fax: +49 (0)6825/95 91 852
E-mail: ir@nanogate.com
Internet: www.nanogate.de
ISIN: DE000A0JKHC9,
WKN: A0JKHC
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1214059

 
