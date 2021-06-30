Nanogate SE: Divestment of core business to Techniplas Group successfully completed

Göttelborn, Germany, June 30, 2021. Nanogate SE has completed the sale of its core business to the US-based Techniplas Group announced on 8 May 2021 ("closing"). In this context, Göttelborn will become the headquarters of the European business for the newly created group, which will in future operate as Techniplas NAG GmbH.

As part of the transaction, Techniplas acquired the essential assets of Nanogate SE and the insolvent subsidiaries Nanogate Management Services GmbH, Nanogate NRW GmbH, Nanogate PD Systems GmbH and Nanogate Neunkirchen GmbH by way of so-called asset deals, as well as the equity holdings in non-insolvent subsidiaries (including Nanogate North America LLC, Nanogate heT Engineering GmbH, Nanogate Netherlands B.V., Nanogate Schwäbisch Gmünd GmbH, Nanogate Slovakia s.r.o.) by way of share deals. The purchase price (in EUR) is in the mid-double-digit million range and will be used exclusively to serve the claims of creditors of Nanogate SE and the other insolvent Group companies as part of the ongoing insolvency proceedings in self-administration. Nanogate SE is still in advanced negotiations with potential investors for the remaining non-core subsidiary Nanogate Electronic Systems GmbH (Austria).

Apart from the subsidiary in Austria, Nanogate SE has no further operating business. As part of the insolvency in self-administration, it is planned to dissolve and liquidate Nanogate SE and its subsidiaries, which are also insolvent. In this context, as also announced on 8 May 2021, Nanogate SE's listing on the Basic Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is to be terminated.

Nanogate SE

