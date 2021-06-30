checkAd

Amazonas Florestal Ltd. Announces Acquisition of Two Colombian Companies

Miami, FL, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Amazonas Florestal Ltd. (OTC: AZFL) management announced today that after extensive negotiations, financial analysis and approval from its attorneys—Chairman Ricardo Cortez, effective June 21st, 2021, has executed memorandums of understanding with two companies that will be wholly acquired by Amazonas Florestal. The agreements involving capital and stocks are currently being drafted by AZFL’s attorneys. 

Innova Consulting Group (www.innovacg.com.co) and Gamma Engineers & Consultants are both private companies headquartered in Colombia. Innova operates in the Information Technology and Solutions sector, focused on creating programs and software for the cannabis industry. Gamma is an Engineering and Design firm that focuses on cannabis cultivation and processing facilities, mainly operating in hemp grow room design. 

Amazonas Florestal’s CEO Ricardo Cortez stated: “We’ve been evaluating the acquisition of these companies for some time now—I could not be happier with our management team’s due diligence and Amazonas’ presence in the country of Colombia. Innova’s involvement in cannabis research and development, coupled with their accounting, testing and inventory software solutions will greatly advance Amazonas’ vision to becoming a big player in the cannabis space. On the other hand, we have always envisioned this company becoming fully vertical, and Gamma brings us much closer to our goal with their expertise in commercial grow room design. We are confident they can help us maximize our potential in hemp cultivation and processing as Amazonas shifts its focus to hemp-derived concentrates and isolates, starting with the opening of our first extraction facility in Miami, FL in the coming months.”

About Amazonas Florestal Ltd. 

Amazonas Florestal Ltd is a natural resources company dedicated to the research and development   of innovative projects to process Industrial Hemp in legal cannabinoid concentrations into high CBD, T-Free and Delta-8 products. The Company also promotes the sustainable management of large tracts of land in the rainforests of state of Amazonas, in Brazil, and projects the certification and sale of carbon credits registered from the preservation of rain forest properties. In 2017, the Company shifted gears to focus on the growing, harvesting, research and development of Industrial Hemp and related products in the U.S.A. for both domestic and international markets. In 2021, the Company is building an important Hemp Derived Extraction facility in South Florida dedicated to the production of premium bulk T-Free cannabinoid extractions derived from Hemp and products that use these extractions as an active ingredient for Human and Animal Health and Wellness.

Headquartered in Miami, FL, Amazonas Florestal’s goal is to become a leader in field of Cannabinoid Extractions serving labs that use these chemicals as a raw material for human and animal consumption in health and beauty products. 

Disclaimer: Forward Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this release regarding Amazonas Florestal Ltd. are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, continued acceptance of the company's products, increased levels of competition, new products and technological changes, the company's dependence upon third-party suppliers, intellectual property rights, and other risks detailed from time to time in the company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.   

Contact:  

Amazonas Florestal Ltd.

Email: info@azflamerica.com

Website: http://azflamerica.com





