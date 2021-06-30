checkAd

DGAP-News STS Group AG: appoints Andreas Becker as new sole member of the management board

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
30.06.2021, 19:36  |  20   |   |   

DGAP-News: STS Group AG / Key word(s): Personnel
STS Group AG: appoints Andreas Becker as new sole member of the management board

30.06.2021 / 19:36
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hallbergmoos/Munich, June 30, 2021. The Supervisory Board of STS Group AG (ISIN: DE000A1TNU68), a global system supplier for the automotive industry listed in the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, has appointed Andreas Becker to the company's Management Board with effect from June 30, 2021.

The sole member of the Executive Board, Mathieu Purrey, has today resigned from his office with immediate effect. At the same time, the Supervisory Board of STS Group AG appointed Andreas Becker to the Management Board of the company. Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Dr Wolf Cornelius, said, "I sincerely thank Mathieu Purrey for his great commitment and achievements in an extremely challenging environment." With Mr Purrey's resignation, Andreas Becker succeeds as the sole member of the Management Board of STS Group AG. Mr Becker was already CEO of STS Group AG from 2013 to 2020 and most recently worked as a consultant in the automotive industry. "Due to his extensive knowledge of the automotive industry, as also of STS-Group, the company gains an optimal candidate for the further development", adds Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Dr Wolf Cornelius.

About STS Group:
STS Group AG, www.sts.group (ISIN: DE000A1TNU68), is a leading system supplier to the automotive industry. It employs more than 1,600 people worldwide and generated sales of 235.0 mEUR in the financial year 2020. STS Group ("STS") produces and develops at its twelve plants and three development centers in France, Germany, Mexico, China and, in the future, also in the USA plastic injection moulding and components made of composite materials (Sheet Molding Compound - SMC), such as solid and flexible vehicle and aerodynamic trim, entire interior systems, as well as lightweight construction and battery components for electric vehicles. STS is considered as a technology leader in the manufacture of plastic injection moulding and components made of composite materials. STS has a large global footprint with plants in three continents. The customer portfolio comprises leading international manufacturer of commercial vehicles, passenger cars and electric vehicles.

STS Group AG
Stefan Hummel
Head of Investor Relations
Zeppelinstrasse 4
85399 Hallbergmoos
+49 (0) 170 1810765
ir@sts.group
www.sts.group


30.06.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: STS Group AG
Zeppelinstraße 4
85399 Hallbergmoos
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)811 124494 0
E-mail: ir@sts.group
Internet: https://sts.group
ISIN: DE000A1TNU68
WKN: A1TNU6
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1214058

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1214058  30.06.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1214058&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetSTS Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: STS Group -- Kfz-Bauteile
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News STS Group AG: appoints Andreas Becker as new sole member of the management board DGAP-News: STS Group AG / Key word(s): Personnel STS Group AG: appoints Andreas Becker as new sole member of the management board 30.06.2021 / 19:36 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Hallbergmoos/Munich, June …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Ernennung von Dr. Malte Greune zum Chief Operating Officer und den Funktionswechsel ...
DGAP-News: MagForce AG gibt Finanzergebnisse für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 und operative Highlights bekannt
Allgeier SE: IT- und Software-Services-Gruppe schärft mit der Akquisition der it-novum GmbH ihr Profil für ...
DGAP-News: MagForce AG Publishes Financial Results for the Year 2020 and Operative Highlights
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: Vertriebs-Vertrag unterzeichnet, zielt auf Beton-Branche in Neuseeland ab
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Retirement of Non-Executive Director
EQS-Adhoc: Baloise Insurtech subsidiary FRIDAY launches in the French market and prepares to expand further
DGAP-News: fox e-mobility AG veröffentlicht Geschäftsbericht für das Geschäftsjahr 2020
DGAP-News: CureVac Announces Appointment of Dr. Malte Greune as Chief Operating Officer and Transition of Dr. ...
DGAP-News: Changes on the Management Board of centrotherm international AG
Titel
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2021 Half-Year Report
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE - ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Pepco Group - Interim Results for the six-months ended 31 ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-News: Corestate: Hauptversammlung wählt Aufsichtsrat mit sehr großer Mehrheit und beschließt alle ...
DGAP-News: Nemetschek SE: Allplan and SDS2 Joining Forces to Provide Powerful Multi-Material Software ...
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Ernennung von Dr. Malte Greune zum Chief Operating Officer und den Funktionswechsel ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19:36 Uhr
DGAP-News: STS Group AG: bestellt Andreas Becker zum neuen Alleinvorstand (deutsch)
19:36 Uhr
DGAP-News: STS Group AG: bestellt Andreas Becker zum neuen Alleinvorstand
16:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: STS Group AG: Mutares schließt Verkauf der Mehrheitsbeteiligung an der STS Group AG an die Adler Pelzer Group erfolgreich ab (deutsch)
16:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Veräußerung der Anteile an der STS Group AG erfolgreich abgeschlossen (deutsch)
16:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: STS Group AG: Mutares successfully completes sale of majority stake in STS Group AG to Adler Pelzer Group
16:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: STS Group AG: Mutares schließt Verkauf der Mehrheitsbeteiligung an der STS Group AG an die Adler Pelzer Group erfolgreich ab
16:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Sale of shares in STS Group AG successfully completed
16:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Veräußerung der Anteile an der STS Group AG erfolgreich abgeschlossen
29.06.21
DGAP-Adhoc: STS Group AG: Veränderungen im Vorstand (deutsch)
29.06.21
DGAP-Adhoc: STS Group AG: Veränderungen im Vorstand