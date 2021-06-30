STS Group AG: appoints Andreas Becker as new sole member of the management board

Hallbergmoos/Munich , June 30, 2021. The Supervisory Board of STS Group AG (ISIN: DE000A1TNU68 ), a global system supplier for the automotive industry listed in the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, has appointed Andreas Becker to the company's Management Board with effect from June 30, 2021.

The sole member of the Executive Board, Mathieu Purrey, has today resigned from his office with immediate effect. At the same time, the Supervisory Board of STS Group AG appointed Andreas Becker to the Management Board of the company. Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Dr Wolf Cornelius, said, "I sincerely thank Mathieu Purrey for his great commitment and achievements in an extremely challenging environment." With Mr Purrey's resignation, Andreas Becker succeeds as the sole member of the Management Board of STS Group AG. Mr Becker was already CEO of STS Group AG from 2013 to 2020 and most recently worked as a consultant in the automotive industry. "Due to his extensive knowledge of the automotive industry, as also of STS-Group, the company gains an optimal candidate for the further development", adds Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Dr Wolf Cornelius.

About STS Group:

STS Group AG, www.sts.group (ISIN: DE000A1TNU68), is a leading system supplier to the automotive industry. It employs more than 1,600 people worldwide and generated sales of 235.0 mEUR in the financial year 2020. STS Group ("STS") produces and develops at its twelve plants and three development centers in France, Germany, Mexico, China and, in the future, also in the USA plastic injection moulding and components made of composite materials (Sheet Molding Compound - SMC), such as solid and flexible vehicle and aerodynamic trim, entire interior systems, as well as lightweight construction and battery components for electric vehicles. STS is considered as a technology leader in the manufacture of plastic injection moulding and components made of composite materials. STS has a large global footprint with plants in three continents. The customer portfolio comprises leading international manufacturer of commercial vehicles, passenger cars and electric vehicles.



STS Group AG

Stefan Hummel

Head of Investor Relations

Zeppelinstrasse 4

85399 Hallbergmoos

+49 (0) 170 1810765

ir@sts.group

www.sts.group

Language: English Company: STS Group AG Zeppelinstraße 4 85399 Hallbergmoos Germany Phone: +49 (0)811 124494 0 E-mail: ir@sts.group Internet: https://sts.group ISIN: DE000A1TNU68

