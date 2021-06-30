Fortum Sells 50% Stake in Stockholm Exergi for EUR 2.9 Billion
- (PLX AI) – Fortum to sell its 50% ownership in Stockholm Exergi to an investor consortium led by APG for approximately EUR 2.9 billion.
- The total consideration is approximately SEK 29.5 billion (approximately EUR 2.9 billion based on current currency rate) based on a 100% enterprise value of SEK 71.9 billion (approximately EUR 7.1 billion based on current currency rate)
- Fortum expects to record a tax-exempt capital gain of approximately EUR 2.4 billion in the City Solutions segment’s results in connection with closing of the transaction
- Fortum expects closing to take place before the end of 2021
