checkAd

Fortum Sells 50% Stake in Stockholm Exergi for EUR 2.9 Billion

Autor: PLX AI
30.06.2021, 19:49  |  13   |   |   

  • (PLX AI) – Fortum to sell its 50% ownership in Stockholm Exergi to an investor consortium led by APG for approximately EUR 2.9 billion.
  • The total consideration is approximately SEK 29.5 billion (approximately EUR 2.9 billion based on current currency rate) based on a 100% enterprise value of SEK 71.9 billion (approximately EUR 7.1 billion based on current currency rate)
  • Fortum expects to record a tax-exempt capital gain of approximately EUR 2.4 billion in the City Solutions segment’s results in connection with closing of the transaction
  • Fortum expects closing to take place before the end of 2021
Fortum Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fortum Sells 50% Stake in Stockholm Exergi for EUR 2.9 Billion (PLX AI) – Fortum to sell its 50% ownership in Stockholm Exergi to an investor consortium led by APG for approximately EUR 2.9 billion.The total consideration is approximately SEK 29.5 billion (approximately EUR 2.9 billion based on current currency …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Telia Sells 49% of Finland & Norway Tower Business for EUR 1,524 Million
CureVac Names Greune Head of Clinical and Commercial Manufacturing Activities
Evonik Raised to Buy from Hold at Kepler Cheuvreux
EDPR Says Ocean Winds Gets 25-Year CFD for 369.5 MW Offshore Projects in Poland
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Fuchs Petrolub Cut to Hold from Buy at Kepler Cheuvreux
Vestas Gets 2 Wind Turbine Orders in USA Totaling 219 MW
Danske Bank, DSV, Sydbank Are Danish Stocks with Best Short-Term Potential, Handelsbanken Says
Vestas Gets 192 MW Wind Turbine Order in Finland
NKT Confirms Dogger Bank Contract for EUR 280 Million
Titel
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Siemens Gamesa Margins Likely Weaker in Second Half of Year, BofA Says
Bonheur's Fred Olsen Renewables to Buid with Vattenfall for Scotland Offshore Wind
Telia Sells 49% of Finland & Norway Tower Business for EUR 1,524 Million
Orphazyme Likely to Need to Raise Capital, Bank of America Says
STMicroelectronics and Renault to Cooperate on Power Electronics
ProSiebenSat.1 Buys 15% of Urban Sports Club Fitness Platform
CureVac Names Greune Head of Clinical and Commercial Manufacturing Activities
BASF Expands Biopolymer Portfolio
Jeronimo Martins Says BlackRock Now Holds Over 2% of Voting Rights
Titel
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Siemens Gamesa Margins Likely Weaker in Second Half of Year, BofA Says
Bonheur's Fred Olsen Renewables to Buid with Vattenfall for Scotland Offshore Wind
Telia Sells 49% of Finland & Norway Tower Business for EUR 1,524 Million
Orphazyme Likely to Need to Raise Capital, Bank of America Says
STMicroelectronics and Renault to Cooperate on Power Electronics
ProSiebenSat.1 Buys 15% of Urban Sports Club Fitness Platform
CureVac Names Greune Head of Clinical and Commercial Manufacturing Activities
BASF Expands Biopolymer Portfolio
Titel
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Siemens Gamesa Margins Likely Weaker in Second Half of Year, BofA Says
Bonheur's Fred Olsen Renewables to Buid with Vattenfall for Scotland Offshore Wind
Telia Sells 49% of Finland & Norway Tower Business for EUR 1,524 Million
Orphazyme Likely to Need to Raise Capital, Bank of America Says
STMicroelectronics and Renault to Cooperate on Power Electronics
ProSiebenSat.1 Buys 15% of Urban Sports Club Fitness Platform
CureVac Names Greune Head of Clinical and Commercial Manufacturing Activities
BASF Expands Biopolymer Portfolio

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.06.21
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt FORTUM OYJ auf 'Sell'
02.06.21
Solltest du jetzt in die Uniper-Aktie einsteigen?