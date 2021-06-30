checkAd

Westinghouse Milestone Advances Nuclear In Poland

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
30.06.2021, 19:56  |  18   |   |   

Launch of Front-End Engineering and Design activities

WARSAW, Poland, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Westinghouse Electric Company has announced the launch of Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) work under a grant from the United States Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) to progress the nuclear energy program in Poland. The FEED will be a major step forward in bringing the project closer to realization. It is also one of the key elements in the implementation of the Intergovernmental Agreement (IGA) between Poland and the United States regarding cooperation to develop a civil nuclear power program. The preparation of the FEED will be mostly funded by the United States government.

Westinghouse leaders sign USTDA FEED grant in Poland on June 30, 2021

"We thank the Polish and U.S. governments for the IGA and for U.S. support in leading the FEED financing. The FEED activities are a major step in advancing Poland's nuclear power plant program, and Westinghouse looks forward to presenting the Polish government with the most advanced and competitive technology offer for this very important project," said Elias Gedeon, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations at Westinghouse.

Westinghouse will execute the FEED together with Bechtel Power Corp., an engineering, construction, and project management partner. It will be based on Westinghouse AP1000 technology which offers the highest safety, operability, and load following capability available in the market. The front-end engineering study will be reviewed after one year by the Polish government to help in its selection of the best partner for the nuclear power plant program.

Long-term strategic cooperation between Poland, the United States and Westinghouse would improve energy security for the country, help radically reduce CO2 emissions and maintain reliable electricity generation following the retirement of older coal-fired units. 

Westinghouse Electric Company is the world's pioneering nuclear energy company and is a leading supplier of nuclear plant products and technologies to utilities throughout the world. Westinghouse supplied the world's first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957 in Shippingport, Pa., U.S. Today, Westinghouse technology is the basis for approximately one-half of the world's operating nuclear plants. For more information, please visit www.westinghousenuclear.com.

Contacts:
Aleksandra Felczak
Hill+Knowlton Strategies  
M: +48 603 130 673 
aleksandra.felczak@hkstrategies.com  

Jody Alexander
Westinghouse Electric Company
M: 303-241-7250
Jody.alexander@westinghouse.com

Westinghouse leaders sign USTDA FEED grant in Poland on June 30, 2021

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1555403/Poland_Feed_Signing_2.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1555404/Poland_Feed_Signing.jpg

 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Westinghouse Milestone Advances Nuclear In Poland Launch of Front-End Engineering and Design activities WARSAW, Poland, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Westinghouse Electric Company has announced the launch of Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) work under a grant from the United States …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sebia Acquires Orgentec Diagnostika
Leading financial consortium proposes new social, environmental impact-reporting rules for banks
Xi: Medal recipients come from people
Eco Wave Power Wins a Third Grant During the Month of June
Nutritional Analysis Market worth $7.9 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
AIA Launches New Streamlined Professional Qualification for Accountants and Auditors
Loqate Releases Next Generation of the Industry's Most Advanced Type-Ahead Address Capture Solution
ADCP Expands Digital Tenant Experience with Yardi
Thailand BOI Approves Enhanced Incentives to Promote R&D and HRD, and to Attract Semiconductor ...
Tanmiah IPO Announces Deadline for Institutional Bids is Thursday 1 July 2021
Titel
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
Park Systems Announces Park FX40, the Autonomous AFM with Built-in Intelligence - A Groundbreaking ...
Sebia Acquires Orgentec Diagnostika
Last mile autonomous delivery robot developed with Ultimaker S3
Global Drone Surveillance Market For Energy & Power Could Exceed $415 Million By 2027
Alzheimer's Treatment Market Is Anticipated To Reach $2 Billion By The End Of 2027
The Clean Energy Compound That Could Change The World
Southern California Edison chooses the CCH Tagetik expert solution from Wolters Kluwer to automate ...
Fire Resistant Fabrics Market worth $4.3 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Aircraft Refurbishing Market Surging at 5.5% CAGR; Rising Demand for Modification of Aircraft Driving Growth: Future Market Insights Study
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
2021 Nintex Solution Innovation Award Finalists Announced
CogX Festival 2021: Robert Downey Jr., Poppy Gustaffson And Kwasi Kwarteng Lead Stellar Speaker Line-up
Malaysia Pavilion Announces Marrybrown, A Huge Homegrown Success, As Its Official Café Operator ...
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
International partners and Government agencies join Arqit's Federated Quantum System
Moonbug Entertainment and Amazon Kids+ Team Up to Create Premium Original Productions for Kids
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus