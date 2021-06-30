Westinghouse Milestone Advances Nuclear In Poland

Launch of Front-End Engineering and Design activities

WARSAW, Poland, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Westinghouse Electric Company has announced the launch of Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) work under a grant from the United States Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) to progress the nuclear energy program in Poland. The FEED will be a major step forward in bringing the project closer to realization. It is also one of the key elements in the implementation of the Intergovernmental Agreement (IGA) between Poland and the United States regarding cooperation to develop a civil nuclear power program. The preparation of the FEED will be mostly funded by the United States government.

"We thank the Polish and U.S. governments for the IGA and for U.S. support in leading the FEED financing. The FEED activities are a major step in advancing Poland's nuclear power plant program, and Westinghouse looks forward to presenting the Polish government with the most advanced and competitive technology offer for this very important project," said Elias Gedeon, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations at Westinghouse.