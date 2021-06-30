Vestas Gets Another 126 MW Wind Turbine Order in Finland
- (PLX AI) – Vestas has secured an order for the 126 MW Posio Murtotuuli project being developed by Taaleri Energia in Finland.
- Vestas will supply, install and service 21 V162-6.0 MW turbines at Posio Murtotuuli, which will be equipped with the Vestas Anti-Icing System to protect against the harshest climatic conditions
- Vestas will provide service for the project through a long-term Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement
