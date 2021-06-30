Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Vestas Gets Another 126 MW Wind Turbine Order in Finland (PLX AI) – Vestas has secured an order for the 126 MW Posio Murtotuuli project being developed by Taaleri Energia in Finland.Vestas will supply, install and service 21 V162-6.0 MW turbines at Posio Murtotuuli, which will be equipped with the Vestas …



