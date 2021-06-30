NewMarket Corporation Schedules Conference Call and Webcast to Review Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

checkAd

NewMarket Corporation (NYSE: NEU) announced today it expects to release second quarter 2021 earnings at the close of business on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The earnings announcement will also be available on the Company’s website at www.NewMarket.com the following day. A conference call and Internet webcast is scheduled for 3:00 pm EDT on Thursday, July 29, 2021 to review second quarter 2021 financial results.

You can access the conference call live by dialing 1-844-602-0380 (domestic) or 1-862-298-0970 (international) and requesting the NewMarket conference call. To avoid delays, callers should dial in five minutes early. A teleconference replay of the call will be available until August 05, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. EDT by dialing 1-877-481-4010 (domestic) and 1-919-882-2331 (international). The replay passcode is 41908.

The call will also be broadcast via the Internet and can be accessed through the Company’s website at www.NewMarket.com or https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2001/41908. A webcast replay will be available for 30 days.

NewMarket Corporation through its subsidiaries, Afton Chemical Corporation and Ethyl Corporation, develops, manufactures, blends, and delivers chemical additives that enhance the performance of petroleum products. From custom-formulated additive packages to market-general additives, the NewMarket family of companies provides the world with the technology to make engines run smoother, machines last longer, and fuels burn cleaner.

