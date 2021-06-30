checkAd

Gentex Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
ZEELAND, Mich., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX), the Zeeland, Michigan-based supplier of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection technologies, is pleased to announce that it will release its 2021 second quarter financial results on Friday, July 23, 2021, before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call for the investment community at 9:30am ET to discuss the results. The call will also be available to the general public via a live audio webcast.

The dial-in number to participate in the call is (844) 389-8658, passcode 7789015. Participants may listen to the call via audio streaming at www.gentex.com or by visiting https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/22y3vefc.

A webcast replay will be available approximately 24 hours after the conclusion of the call at http://ir.gentex.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-past-events.

Contact Information:
Gentex Investor Relations
616-772-1590 x5814





