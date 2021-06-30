checkAd

Control Risks announces strategic investment in Geospark Analytics, harnessing the power of collaborative intelligence

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
30.06.2021, 20:11  |  17   |   |   

LONDON, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Control Risks, the leading global specialist risk consultancy, today announces a 10% stake in Geospark Analytics, a market leader in developing applied artificial intelligence solutions for risk and threat monitoring, laying the foundation for a revolutionary strategic partnership.

 

Headshot of Nick Allan

 

The move represents a shift in thinking that the human-to-machine interface is more tightly connected than ever before. This partnership accelerates the integration of the two companies' industry leading technology and methodology to bring the power of human and AI collaborative intelligence to the next generation of global risk and threat analysis professionals.

With the tsunami of real time data streaming in, developing a new standard for global risk and threat assessments is essential for organisations looking to convert risk into opportunity.  The answer can only be found in a single platform integrating methods, data, tradecraft, and techniques - providing an unrivalled combination of predictive analytics, powered by artificial intelligence, machine learning all filtered by expert human analysts.

"Together, we instinctively understand the power of human verification of emerging indicators, warnings, and stability forecasts that are amplified and enhanced by expert risk consultants with context and advice. Simply put, by investing in Geospark Analytics, we are ready to revolutionise risk monitoring and forecasting and safeguard our clients' future," said Control Risks CEO Nick Allan.  

"Since inception we have always strived to simplify the chaos of precisely oriented data with an exquisite user experience, aligning with Control Risks' global experts provides consensus proof for customers who seek rapid and operationally accurate data," said Geospark Analytics' Founder and Executive Chairman Omar Balkissoon. "It's quite an exciting time to see this all come together, man and machine."

The two firms are committed to an aggressive product roadmap, and a unique collaboration with their industry partners in the form of a Client Advisory Panel will demonstrate their obsessive focus on purpose-built innovation.

About GeoSpark Analytics

Geospark Analytics was founded in July 2017 to help our clients make better decisions faster by identifying and forecasting emerging events on a global scale to mitigate risk, recognize threats, and leverage opportunities. Hyperion enables humans to understand inhuman amounts of information by combining sourced data from space, social media, news reporting and IoT together with machine learning, artificial intelligence, and natural language generation to deliver insight needed to make informed decisions. Geospark Analytics has received funding from Zero Gravity Capital and is currently backed by General Catalyst. The company is based in Herndon, Virginia.

More information visit www.geospark.io.

About Control Risks

Control Risks is a specialist risk consultancy that helps create secure, compliant, and resilient organisations. With 45 years of experience advising thousands of clients globally, Control Risks is truly a market leader in building more resilient businesses which are confident in taking risks to seek growth opportunities. Our focus is on securing people, corporate assets, and business reputation.

Our experts across 34 offices bring experience in international security management, threat intelligence, risk monitoring, crisis management, prosecution and law enforcement, business intelligence, data science, technology, and cyber security. We ensure that companies are ready to respond to critical events and acute crisis and can recover quickly.

For more information visit www.controlrisks.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1554999/Nick_Allan.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1555000/Omar_Balkissoon.jpg

 

Headshot of Omar Balkissoon

 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Control Risks announces strategic investment in Geospark Analytics, harnessing the power of collaborative intelligence LONDON, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Control Risks, the leading global specialist risk consultancy, today announces a 10% stake in Geospark Analytics, a market leader in developing applied artificial intelligence solutions for risk and threat …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sebia Acquires Orgentec Diagnostika
Leading financial consortium proposes new social, environmental impact-reporting rules for banks
Xi: Medal recipients come from people
Thailand BOI Approves Enhanced Incentives to Promote R&D and HRD, and to Attract Semiconductor ...
Eco Wave Power Wins a Third Grant During the Month of June
Nutritional Analysis Market worth $7.9 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
AIA Launches New Streamlined Professional Qualification for Accountants and Auditors
Loqate Releases Next Generation of the Industry's Most Advanced Type-Ahead Address Capture Solution
Freight Brokerage Market Size Is Projected To Reach USD 85660 Million By 2026 At A Cagr Of 5.2% - ...
ADCP Expands Digital Tenant Experience with Yardi
Titel
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
Park Systems Announces Park FX40, the Autonomous AFM with Built-in Intelligence - A Groundbreaking ...
Sebia Acquires Orgentec Diagnostika
Last mile autonomous delivery robot developed with Ultimaker S3
Global Drone Surveillance Market For Energy & Power Could Exceed $415 Million By 2027
Alzheimer's Treatment Market Is Anticipated To Reach $2 Billion By The End Of 2027
The Clean Energy Compound That Could Change The World
Southern California Edison chooses the CCH Tagetik expert solution from Wolters Kluwer to automate ...
Fire Resistant Fabrics Market worth $4.3 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Aircraft Refurbishing Market Surging at 5.5% CAGR; Rising Demand for Modification of Aircraft Driving Growth: Future Market Insights Study
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
2021 Nintex Solution Innovation Award Finalists Announced
CogX Festival 2021: Robert Downey Jr., Poppy Gustaffson And Kwasi Kwarteng Lead Stellar Speaker Line-up
Malaysia Pavilion Announces Marrybrown, A Huge Homegrown Success, As Its Official Café Operator ...
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
International partners and Government agencies join Arqit's Federated Quantum System
Moonbug Entertainment and Amazon Kids+ Team Up to Create Premium Original Productions for Kids
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus