checkAd

Princeton Police Department to Implement WRAP Reality Virtual Training Platform

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.06.2021, 20:11  |  35   |   |   

Virtual training and simulation market projected to reach $601 billion by 2027 driven in part by law enforcement, defense & security industries

PRINCETON, N.J., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the "Company" or "WRAP") (Nasdaq: WRAP), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, announced that the Princeton Police Department in New Jersey has selected the Company’s WRAP Reality Virtual Training Platform to deliver the latest simulator training technology to Princeton’s police officers.

With the WRAP Reality platform, Princeton PD will have access to WRAP Reality’s robust, cutting-edge training scenarios and technological innovation. WRAP Reality’s platform fully immerses the trainee in realistic training scenarios. WRAP Reality’s focus on a broad range of skills, including de-escalation and community policing, were critical factors in the department’s decision.  

"We are always striving to have the best training in place for our officers, and adding virtual reality is an important step toward that goal,” said Princeton Police Chief Christopher Morgan. “Virtual reality training allows us to immerse our officers into dangerous and critical decision-making situations while controlling the outcome. WRAP Reality affords us the opportunity to hone the de-escalation skills our officers need to successfully and safely defuse a range of critical incidents.” 

“We are grateful for the opportunity to deliver WRAP Reality’s training solution to the officers of Princeton and look forward to making it a success,” said Tom Smith, President and CEO at WRAP. “Our best-in-class training system provides scalable and dynamic training opportunities for departments of all sizes, and we’re excited to provide the Princeton PD with our technology for this innovative step forward in officer training. Technologies like virtual training and simulation are on the rise, and we are encouraged to see law enforcement take hold of solutions like WRAP Reality to help them stay current and ahead of the training curve.”

According to Allied Market Research, the market opportunity for virtual training and simulation was $204.41 billion in 2019 and projected to reach $601.85 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2020 to 2027. Law enforcement and the military are important segments of this market, with increasing demand in awareness for better training tools and resources.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Princeton Police Department to Implement WRAP Reality Virtual Training Platform Virtual training and simulation market projected to reach $601 billion by 2027 driven in part by law enforcement, defense & security industriesPRINCETON, N.J., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the "Company" or "WRAP") …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Altimmune Announces Update on AdCOVID Phase 1 Clinical Trial
Logiq Partners with Mentalku to Offer Mobile Payment Services to Millions of Driver License ...
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
OTC: DRCR, Deer Cashmere Holding Co. Launches Swifty Global and Announces New Chief Executive Officer
Corning Appoints Pamela J. Craig to its Board of Directors
MedMira Reports Third Quarter Results FY2021
Atea’s AT-527, an Oral Antiviral Drug Candidate, Reduces Viral Replication in Hospitalized ...
TAAT Reports Fiscal Q2 2021 Financial Results with Over 300% Sequential Revenue Growth
AVITA Medical Announces Inclusion in the Russell 3000 Index
Pipestone Energy Corp. Reports Voting Results of Annual Shareholder Meeting and Issues Inaugural ...
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
GCM Grosvenor Added to Russell 2000 Index
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus