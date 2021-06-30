checkAd

Villeroy & Boch Raises FY Forecast for Revenue, Operating Result

Autor: PLX AI
  • (PLX AI) – Villeroy & Boch now expects an increase in Group turnover to around EUR 885 million vs. 5-10% growth previously.
  • Villeroy & Boch expects increase in the Group operating result to over EUR 75 million vs. EUR 50 million the previous year
  • The company cites continued very positive business development in the first half of the year
  • Says increase in the earnings forecast is based on the higher turnover expectation and on successfully implemented structural measures in both divisions, including the transformation and efficiency program started last year
