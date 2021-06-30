Valoe Corporation Stock Exchange Release 30 June 2021 at 21.30 Finnish time

Valoe Corporation has received the following announcement regarding disclosure under chapter 9, section 10 of the Securities Market Act.

Valoe has received an announcement from Savcor Technologies Oy according to which its shareholding in Valoe shares has crossed the threshold of 15 % of all the shares in Valoe due to an event changing the breakdown of shares or voting rights in Valoe.