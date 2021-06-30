checkAd

Mastercard Invites Consumers Across the U.S. To Join A 60 Million Person “Stand Up” in Support of Stand Up To Cancer

Mastercard is calling on consumers across the country to participate in a 60 million person “Stand Up” by taking an action with a purpose, in support of Mastercard’s $60 million Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C) donation pledge milestone. Mastercard is encouraging cardholders to Eat, Engage & Experience to take their stand and help further donations as well as awareness for SU2C and its necessary cancer research.

With the help of millions of cardholders, Mastercard has donated more than $55 million to SU2C to date over the past 11 years and is working to bring that to $60 million+ this year with these efforts. The company’s support has helped SU2C deliver breakthroughs in clinical trials and get new treatments to patients quickly to save lives now. SU2C supported research has also led to the FDA approval of nine new cancer therapies, including treatments for breast, colorectal, ovarian, pancreatic and prostate cancers, and difficult-to-treat leukemias in children and young adults.

As a longstanding partner, Mastercard continues to support SU2C by inviting cardholders to give back through its first-ever 60 million person Stand Up. Mastercard cardholders can participate and take their stand in the following ways:

Eat: Stand up by gathering with friends and loved ones for a meal. Dining in or dining out, order online or tap in store using your Mastercard at qualifying restaurants and grocery stores and Mastercard will make a donation of one cent (US¢1) to SU2C, up to $5 million*.

Engage: Stand up by supporting SU2C’s efforts. Donate directly to SU2C or set up recurring donations to SU2C through Mastercard Donate, and help more people diagnosed with cancer become long-term survivors.

Experience: Stand up by sharing your passion. Participate in virtual and in-person Priceless experiences that tap into your passions with 100% of the purchase amount being donated to SU2C to help fund groundbreaking cancer research. Experiences include, but are not limited to:

  • Priceless Table: Experience a rooftop picnic dining experience at 74 Wythe in Brooklyn, NYC and enjoy a curated menu by Eater and chef Esther Choi as well as entertainment by DJ Erika Hamilton. For details and to make your reservation click here.
  • The Mastercard Ballpark Sensory Experience: A multi-sensory unboxing experience that brings legendary MLB ballparks into your home! Enjoy the sight, sound, taste, touch and smell of Yankee Stadium, Fenway Park or Truist Park for the ultimate at-home baseball fan experience. Plus, bid in our auction for once-in-a-lifetime in-stadium Priceless experiences too. For more information click here.
  • Digital Stand Up To Cancer Placard: Stand up and join the MLB All-Star Game placard moment virtually on July 13th. Honor those affected by cancer by displaying a digital SU2C placard that will be made available to use on Snapchat.

“This year nearly 1.9 million Americans will be diagnosed with cancer,” said Rusty Robertson, Stand Up To Cancer Co-Founder. “That is a heartbreaking number and is why it is so critical that we stand together to ensure all cancer patients benefit equally from advances in research and treatment. We are tremendously grateful to Mastercard and its cardholders for their continued support of our efforts to bring an end to this terrible disease. We will not stop until we make every cancer patient a long-term survivor.”

