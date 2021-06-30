checkAd

Global Fire and Life Safety Engineering Leader Jensen Hughes Acquires Italy-Based Fire Protection Engineering Firm

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
30.06.2021, 20:45  |  44   |   |   

Strategic acquisition of Jensen Hughes s.r.l. Continental Europe (JHM) expands Jensen Hughes' global market leadership by strengthening its ability to serve clients in Europe.

BALTIMORE, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jensen Hughes, a global leader in safety, security and risk-based engineering and consulting, announced today its acquisition of long-time partner and Milan-based Jensen Hughes s.r.l. Continental Europe (JHM). A market leader in fire protection engineering based in Italy, JHM has expertise in performance-based design, code consulting and permitting services in complex commercial, hospitality, insurance and manufacturing industries in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Jensen Hughes, a global leader in safety, security and risk-based engineering and consulting.

"JHM officially becoming part of the JH family embodies a natural progression based on a mutually beneficial partnership that has spanned over the past three decades. President Luciano Nigro, Managing Director Gaetano Coppola and their team have built an impressive business focused on providing high-quality client service. JHM has a history rooted in expertise with global codes. In addition to Italian code knowledge, they have expertise in International Building Codes (IBC) and National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) standards," said Raj Arora, CEO, Jensen Hughes.

JHM is one of the most recent strategic acquisitions by Jensen Hughes, a portfolio company of Gryphon Investors, that reflects the company's long-term commitment to deliver its integrated, end-to-end services to the global market. The acquisition strengthens Jensen Hughes' ability to help clients in the fire, building and safety industry and implement global best practices to manage these in a prevention-oriented and cost-effective manner.

In addition to its investments worldwide, Jensen Hughes' focus on the European market includes its 2018 acquisition of the UK and Ireland firm Jeremy Gardner Associates (JGA), 2019 acquisition of International Fire Investigators and Consultants (IFIC), 2020 acquisition of L2 Fire Safety in Finland and the recent acquisition of Belgium-based company FES Ghent (FESG).

JHM's Continental Europe branch was established in Milan, Italy, in 1982 under the name of Industrial Loss Control & Engineering s.r.l (ILC s.r.l). In 1999, ILC established a partnership with Hughes Associates Inc. (HAI), the US leading company in Fire Science & Engineering. Through the years, thanks to the constantly growing partnership with HAI, the ILC name was changed to Hughes Associate Europe. Starting from the beginning of 2018 and through a franchise agreement, HAE s.r.l has been doing business as Jensen Hughes.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Global Fire and Life Safety Engineering Leader Jensen Hughes Acquires Italy-Based Fire Protection Engineering Firm Strategic acquisition of Jensen Hughes s.r.l. Continental Europe (JHM) expands Jensen Hughes' global market leadership by strengthening its ability to serve clients in Europe. BALTIMORE, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Jensen Hughes, a global leader …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sebia Acquires Orgentec Diagnostika
Leading financial consortium proposes new social, environmental impact-reporting rules for banks
Xi: Medal recipients come from people
Freight Brokerage Market Size Is Projected To Reach USD 85660 Million By 2026 At A Cagr Of 5.2% - ...
Thailand BOI Approves Enhanced Incentives to Promote R&D and HRD, and to Attract Semiconductor ...
Eco Wave Power Wins a Third Grant During the Month of June
AIA Launches New Streamlined Professional Qualification for Accountants and Auditors
Nutritional Analysis Market worth $7.9 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Loqate Releases Next Generation of the Industry's Most Advanced Type-Ahead Address Capture Solution
ADCP Expands Digital Tenant Experience with Yardi
Titel
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
Sebia Acquires Orgentec Diagnostika
Park Systems Announces Park FX40, the Autonomous AFM with Built-in Intelligence - A Groundbreaking ...
Endo's Qwo (collagenase clostridium histolyticum-aaes) Data to Be Presented at Cosmetic Bootcamp ...
Last mile autonomous delivery robot developed with Ultimaker S3
Global Drone Surveillance Market For Energy & Power Could Exceed $415 Million By 2027
Alzheimer's Treatment Market Is Anticipated To Reach $2 Billion By The End Of 2027
The Clean Energy Compound That Could Change The World
Southern California Edison chooses the CCH Tagetik expert solution from Wolters Kluwer to automate ...
Fire Resistant Fabrics Market worth $4.3 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
2021 Nintex Solution Innovation Award Finalists Announced
CogX Festival 2021: Robert Downey Jr., Poppy Gustaffson And Kwasi Kwarteng Lead Stellar Speaker Line-up
Malaysia Pavilion Announces Marrybrown, A Huge Homegrown Success, As Its Official Café Operator ...
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
International partners and Government agencies join Arqit's Federated Quantum System
Moonbug Entertainment and Amazon Kids+ Team Up to Create Premium Original Productions for Kids
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus