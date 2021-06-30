Global Fire and Life Safety Engineering Leader Jensen Hughes Acquires Italy-Based Fire Protection Engineering Firm

BALTIMORE, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jensen Hughes, a global leader in safety, security and risk-based engineering and consulting, announced today its acquisition of long-time partner and Milan-based Jensen Hughes s.r.l. Continental Europe (JHM). A market leader in fire protection engineering based in Italy, JHM has expertise in performance-based design, code consulting and permitting services in complex commercial, hospitality, insurance and manufacturing industries in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

"JHM officially becoming part of the JH family embodies a natural progression based on a mutually beneficial partnership that has spanned over the past three decades. President Luciano Nigro, Managing Director Gaetano Coppola and their team have built an impressive business focused on providing high-quality client service. JHM has a history rooted in expertise with global codes. In addition to Italian code knowledge, they have expertise in International Building Codes (IBC) and National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) standards," said Raj Arora, CEO, Jensen Hughes.

JHM is one of the most recent strategic acquisitions by Jensen Hughes, a portfolio company of Gryphon Investors, that reflects the company's long-term commitment to deliver its integrated, end-to-end services to the global market. The acquisition strengthens Jensen Hughes' ability to help clients in the fire, building and safety industry and implement global best practices to manage these in a prevention-oriented and cost-effective manner.

In addition to its investments worldwide, Jensen Hughes' focus on the European market includes its 2018 acquisition of the UK and Ireland firm Jeremy Gardner Associates (JGA), 2019 acquisition of International Fire Investigators and Consultants (IFIC), 2020 acquisition of L2 Fire Safety in Finland and the recent acquisition of Belgium-based company FES Ghent (FESG).

JHM's Continental Europe branch was established in Milan, Italy, in 1982 under the name of Industrial Loss Control & Engineering s.r.l (ILC s.r.l). In 1999, ILC established a partnership with Hughes Associates Inc. (HAI), the US leading company in Fire Science & Engineering. Through the years, thanks to the constantly growing partnership with HAI, the ILC name was changed to Hughes Associate Europe. Starting from the beginning of 2018 and through a franchise agreement, HAE s.r.l has been doing business as Jensen Hughes.