Church & Dwight to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) will host a conference call to discuss second quarter 2021 earnings results on July 30, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time.

To participate, dial 877-322-9846 within the U.S. and Canada, or 631-291-4539 internationally, using access code 3383827. A replay will be available two hours after the call at 855-859-2056 using the same access code. You can also participate by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.churchdwight.com.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. manufactures and markets a wide range of personal care, household and specialty products under the ARM & HAMMER brand name and other well-known trademarks.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. founded in 1846, is the leading U.S. producer of sodium bicarbonate, popularly known as baking soda. The Company manufactures and markets a wide range of personal care, household, and specialty products under recognized brand names such as ARM & HAMMER, TROJAN, OXICLEAN, SPINBRUSH, FIRST RESPONSE, NAIR, ORAJEL, XTRA, L’IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION, BATISTE, WATERPIK, FLAWLESS and ZICAM. These thirteen key brands represent approximately 85% of the Company’s products sales. For more information, visit the Company’s website.

