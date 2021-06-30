checkAd

Crew Energy to Present at TD Securities Calgary Energy Conference

CALGARY, Alberta, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crew Energy Inc. (TSX: CR, OTC: CWEGF) (“Crew” or the “Company”), a growth-oriented natural gas weighted producer focused in the world-class Montney play in northeast British Columbia, today announced that the Company will present at the TD Securities Calgary Energy Conference on July 6th, 2021.

Mr. Dale Shwed, Chief Executive Officer of Crew Energy, is scheduled to present on Tuesday, July 6th at 1:50 p.m. MST (3:50 pm EST), with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference.

About Crew Energy Inc.

Crew is a growth-oriented natural gas weighted producer, committed to pursuing sustainable per share growth through a balanced mix of financially and socially responsible exploration and development. The Company’s operations are primarily focused in the vast Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia, and include a large contiguous land base. Greater Septimus along with Groundbirch and the light oil area at Tower in British Columbia offer significant development potential over the long-term. The Company has access to diversified markets with operated infrastructure and access to multiple pipeline egress options. Crew’s common shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) under the symbol “CR”.

FOR DETAILED INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Dale Shwed, President and CEO Phone: (403) 266-2088
John Leach, Executive Vice President and CFO Email: investor@crewenergy.com




