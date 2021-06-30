Crew Energy to Present at TD Securities Calgary Energy Conference

CALGARY, Alberta, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crew Energy Inc. (TSX: CR, OTC: CWEGF) (“Crew” or the “Company”), a growth-oriented natural gas weighted producer focused in the world-class Montney play in northeast British Columbia, today announced that the Company will present at the TD Securities Calgary Energy Conference on July 6th, 2021.



Mr. Dale Shwed, Chief Executive Officer of Crew Energy, is scheduled to present on Tuesday, July 6th at 1:50 p.m. MST (3:50 pm EST), with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference.