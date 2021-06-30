checkAd

Valoe Oyj - Managers' Transactions

Valoe Corporation        Stock Exchange Release 30 June 2021 at 22.00 Finnish time

Valoe Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Savisalo, Iikka
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Valoe Oyj
LEI: 743700P8A4M2MREWN035

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700P8A4M2MREWN035_20210630193237_4

Transaction date: 2021-06-23
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009006951
Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 7,210,000 Unit price: .04 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 7,210,000 Volume weighted average price: .04 EUR

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Savisalo, Hannu
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Valoe Oyj
LEI: 743700P8A4M2MREWN035

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700P8A4M2MREWN035_20210630194509_9

Transaction date: 2021-06-23
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009006951
Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 10,562,500 Unit price: .04 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 10,562,500 Volume weighted average price: .04 EUR

____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: SCI-Finance Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Savisalo, Hannu
Position: Member of the Board

(2):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Savisalo, Iikka
Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Valoe Oyj
LEI: 743700P8A4M2MREWN035

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700P8A4M2MREWN035_20210630194720_7

Transaction date: 2021-06-23
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009006951
Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2,500,000 Unit price: .04 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 2,500,000 Volume weighted average price: .04 EUR

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Savcor Technologies Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Savisalo, Hannu
Position: Member of the Board

(2):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Savisalo, Iikka
Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Valoe Oyj
LEI: 743700P8A4M2MREWN035

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700P8A4M2MREWN035_20210630193051_2

Transaction date: 2021-06-23
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009006951
Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 4,977,500 Unit price: .04 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 4,977,500 Volume weighted average price: .04 EUR        

In Mikkeli 30 June 2021

Valoe Corporation

Board of Directors

For more information: Iikka Savisalo
President and CEO, Valoe Corporation
Tel. +358 40 521 6082, email: iikka.savisalo@valoe.com

Distribution:
NASDAQ OMX, Helsinki
Main media
www.valoe.com

Valoe Corporation specializes in the clean energy, especially in photovoltaic solutions. Valoe provides

automated production technology for solar modules based on the company’s own technology; production lines for modules; solar modules and special components for solar modules. Valoe's head office is located in Mikkeli, Finland.





