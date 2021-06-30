Five Star Bank Officially Opens its Sixth Branch in Greater Buffalo

Five Star Bank, a subsidiary of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISI ), is a leading provider of consumer and commercial lending services across the Western, Finger Lakes and Southern Tier regions of New York.

BUFFALO, New York, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Star Bank (the “Bank”) officially opened its sixth branch in Greater Buffalo today at 2222 Seneca Street. Community and Bank leaders cut the ribbon on the 3,000-square-foot freestanding building in the heart of Buffalo, marking the Bank’s second branch opening in a month as it expands its presence in Buffalo and investment in the City’s vibrant downtown community.

President and Chief Executive Officer Martin K. Birmingham said, “I am proud that Five Star Bank is planting a flag here on Seneca Street. Exciting redevelopment and revitalization is underway in this historic section of the City and we are honored to play an important role. We look forward to delivering our unique style of community banking to our neighbors and helping them improve their financial well-being. This is a great day to celebrate our branch opening with community leaders, Five Star associates and many of our partners who helped make this branch a reality.”

Five Star’s Seneca Street Branch offers a comprehensive range of essential banking, insurance and investment products and services to help enhance the financial well-being of consumers and businesses in the neighborhood. This location is designed as a financial solution center with no teller lines and no barriers between bank associates and customers. It features a blend of new technology including Interactive Teller Machines and the comfort of community banking with Certified Personal Bankers.

The branch also features a Community Room designed to provide professional space for local non-profit organizations to gather, hold meetings and come together to accomplish great work. Five Star Bank’s Community Rooms currently remain closed due to pandemic guidelines. Information regarding the Community Room opening will be provided at a later date on the Bank’s website.

Branch construction started in December of 2020 on a previously empty lot at the corner of Seneca and Buffum Streets. Five Star Bank is committed to the use of green and energy efficient materials in new office construction and materials sourced for the Seneca Street branch have received certifications from Cradle to Cradle, Declare, Forest Stewardship Council, Green Square and GreenGuard. Materials with a high percentage of recycled content were used when possible.