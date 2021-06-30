Vestas Gets 25 MW Wind Turbine Order in Portugal
Vestas Wind Systems Bearer and/or registered Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
- (PLX AI) – Vestas has received a 25 MW order to extend a wind park in the north of Portugal.
- The order has been placed by Finerge, one of the Portugal's largest renewable energy producers
- The contract includes the supply and installation of six V150-4.2 MW wind turbines
- Vestas will also provide service on the wind park for the next 20 years through an Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service agreement
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0