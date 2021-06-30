Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Vestas Gets 25 MW Wind Turbine Order in Portugal (PLX AI) – Vestas has received a 25 MW order to extend a wind park in the north of Portugal. The order has been placed by Finerge, one of the Portugal's largest renewable energy producersThe contract includes the supply and installation of six …



