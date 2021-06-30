checkAd

Walgreens Honors Veterans, Active Duty Military and Families with Weekend Discount in Honor of Independence Day

To honor the service and sacrifices of Americans who served in the armed forces, Walgreens is offering a weekend Independence Day discount to all veterans, active duty military personnel and their immediate family members, including the families of those who lost their lives in service to their country.

Beginning July 1 through July 4, customers with a myWalgreens membership and valid military ID or proof of service will receive 20 percent off regularly priced products at any Walgreens or Duane Reade drugstore nationwide. myWalgreens customer loyalty platform membership is free and can be obtained at checkout. Restrictions may apply.

DISCLAIMER: Offer valid for veterans, military and their families from July 1 – July 4, with myWalgreens membership and proof of service. In-store offer only valid in Walgreens or Duane Reade stores. Discount not valid on alcohol, dairy, tobacco, stamps, gift cards, newspapers, magazines, money orders/transfers, transportation passes, lottery tickets, charitable donations, pseudoephedrine or ephedrine products, clinic services, prescriptions, pharmacy items or services, sales tax, the Prescription Savings Club membership fee, and items or services submitted to insurance for reimbursement or where otherwise limited by law. Offer is not combinable with Buy 1 get 1 FREE, Buy 1 get 1 50% off or Buy 2 get 3rd FREE. Offer does not apply to bulk orders, backordered items and out-of-stock items.

About Walgreens

Walgreens (www.walgreens.com) is included in the United States segment of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), a global leader in retail pharmacy. As America’s most loved pharmacy, health and beauty company, Walgreens purpose is to champion the health and wellbeing of every community in America. Operating more than 9,000 retail locations across America, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health destination serving approximately 8 million customers each day. Walgreens pharmacists play a critical role in the U.S. healthcare system by providing a wide range of pharmacy and healthcare services. To best meet the needs of customers and patients, Walgreens offers a true omnichannel experience, with platforms bringing together physical and digital, supported by the latest technology to deliver high-quality products and services in local communities nationwide.

