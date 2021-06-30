Bang & Olufsen and HP extend partnership agreement

Today, Bang & Olufsen and HP Inc. have agreed to extend their existing partnership for three more years, with options to extend the partnership for up to two more years. Since 2015 Bang & Olufsen and HP have had a close collaboration where HP sells select computers cobranded with and sound tuned by Bang & Olufsen.



The agreement between Bang & Olufsen and HP has been extended on similar terms as the current agreement and will continue to be royalty based.