DGAP-Adhoc Nordex SE: Rights issue of 42,672,276 new shares approved

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
30.06.2021   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Corporate Action
Nordex SE: Rights issue of 42,672,276 new shares approved

30-Jun-2021 / 21:51 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Nordex SE (ISIN: DE000A0D6554 / WKN: A0D655) - Rights issue of 42,672,276 new shares approved

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Hamburg, 30 June 2021. The management board of Nordex SE ("Nordex" or the "Company") with the approval of the supervisory board of the Company today resolved a capital increase from authorized capital by way of a subscription rights offer against cash contribution and a contribution in kind by the Company's largest shareholder Acciona S.A. ("Acciona"). A total of 42,672,276 new ordinary bearer shares of the Company with no par-value will be issued at a subscription price of EUR 13.70 per share from the authorized capital of the Company, resulting in a total gross volume of the capital increase of approximately EUR 584.6 million. Consequently, the share capital of the Company will be increased from EUR 117,348,759 to EUR 160,021,035 (equaling approximately 36.36% of the current share capital). The new shares are entitled to dividends from January 1, 2021.

The capital increase is structured as a combined capital increase against cash contribution and contribution in kind. The cash contribution component will be fully underwritten by a syndicate of banks and comprises total gross proceeds of approximately EUR 388.0 million. The in kind contribution component committed by Acciona will amount to approximately EUR 196.6 million. All shareholders of Nordex, other than Acciona, will receive an indirect subscription right and are entitled to acquire against cash contributions four new shares for every eleven existing shares held at the subscription price. Acciona has committed to exercise its subscription rights for its current shareholding of 33.63% and to contribute, in lieu of payment of the contributions in cash, receivables in the principal amount of EUR 196.6 million it holds against the Company arising from a shareholder loan.

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

