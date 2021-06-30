checkAd

PureGold Announces AGM Results

30.06.2021, 21:54   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM – TSX-V, PUR - LSE) (“PureGold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of voting at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

Shareholders voted in favor of all items put forward by the Board of Directors and management. All seven of the individuals nominated for the board of directors were elected as set out below:

  Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld
Graeme Currie 192,395,574 90.9% 19,238,372 9.1%
Darin Labrenz 192,389,678 90.9% 19,244,268 9.1%
Mark O’Dea 169,287,967 80.0% 42,345,979 20.0%
Lenard Boggio 169,293,258 80.0% 42,340,688 20.0%
Troy Fierro 192,427,815 90.9% 19,206,131 9.1%
Rob Pease 169,687,158 80.2% 41,946,788 19.8%
Maryse Belanger 192,350,679 90.9% 19,283,267 9.1%

Shareholders also voted in favor of (i) appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing directors to fix their remuneration; and (ii) approving and ratifying the Company’s Stock Option Plan. A total of 211,633,946 common shares were voted, representing 51.35% of total shares issued and outstanding as at the record date of the meeting.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Darin Labrenz"                        
Darin Labrenz, President & CEO

Investor inquiries:
Tel: 604-646-8000
info@puregoldmining.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.





