Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante Au-Ag Concessions, Sonora, Mexico

The 180-ha El Mezquite and 1,057-ha Diamante Concessions are drill-ready precious metal (Au-Ag) projects located 10 km and 5 km, respectively, 165 km southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico. Diamante 1 is situated adjacent to the El Mezquite project. Diamante 2, 700 metres south of Diamante 1, is located 1.6 kilometres northwest of the 1,130-ha Jackie project. The Jackie property is located less than two kilometres south of our El Mezquite and Diamante properties and adjacent to the west of Minera Alamos' Santana project (Figures 1 and 2).

BEDFORD, NS / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Silver Spruce Resources, Inc. ("Silver Spruce" or the "Company") (TSXV:SSE)(FSE:S6Q1) is pleased to announce the signing of a contract with Strategic Consultants IGIS, ("SCIGIS") based in Chihuahua, Mexico to conduct a comprehensive interpretation of regional ASTER (Advanced Spaceborne Thermal Emission and Reflectance Radiometer) and LANDSAT 8 OLI (Operational Land Imager) data over three exploration properties comprising El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante.

Foto: Accesswire

Figure 1. El Mezquite, Diamante 1 and 2, and Jackie Concession Location Map. Nicho mine development by Minera Alamos locates 12 km S.E. of Diamante (Image taken from Google Earth).

"We continue to build on the Sonoran project geotechnical data using advanced processing techniques for re-interpretation of available ASTER and LANDSAT imagery. A review of the TLALI algorithm processing results from many projects illustrated its success in anomaly identification and clarity of response," said Mr. Davison, Silver Spruce VP Exploration and Director. "We are actively exploring the El Mezquite with our maiden drill program, and another team is continuing the Phase 2 geological mapping on Jackie, and look forward to compiling the hyperspectral data from rock samples and drill chips with the broad strokes of the ASTER/LANDSAT alteration fields for enhanced target definition."

Foto: Accesswire

Figure 2. Broad areas of argillic and oxide alteration, including supergene replacement, (sourced from SGM) mainly on the Diamante and El Mezquite properties.

This study will comprise a spectral reconnaissance of the Properties (Diamante 1, Diamante 2, El Mezquite, and Jackie) to understand the structural and lithological controls in a regional context and provide additional detail on the mineral by mineral distribution over each of the Properties. SCIGIS will research an area of 6,500 hectares. The ASTER imagery will be processed using the proprietary TLALI algorithm, which has shown significant success in optimizing and recognizing anomalies in a wide range of geological environments from several international projects.