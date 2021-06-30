Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Nordex Raises EUR 585 Million in New Capital (PLX AI) – Nordex capital increase of approximately EUR 584.6 million.New shares will be issued at a subscription price of EUR 13.70 per share The capital increase is structured as a combined capital increase against cash contribution and …



