PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals to Present at the William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2021 on July 15

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Jonathan P. Mow will participate in a fireside chat during the upcoming William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2021 taking place virtually on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 1:00 pm – 1:45 pm EDT.

The event will be available via live webcast from the “Events and Presentations” page of the “Investors” section of the company’s website at www.phasebio.com. The webcast replay will be available for 90 days after the conclusion of the live presentation.