Spotify Technology S.A. to Announce Financial Results for Second Quarter 2021

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) will post its second quarter 2021 financial results and letter to shareholders on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 before market open.

The company will hold a question and answer session to discuss second quarter 2021 financial results at 8:00am Eastern Time. Management will answer questions submitted via Slido. Questions may be submitted the day of the call at www.slido.com using the event code #SpotifyEarningsQ221.