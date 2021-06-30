SITE Centers Issues 2020 Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Report

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC), an owner of open-air shopping centers in affluent, suburban communities, announced today the release of its 2020 Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Report. The report was completed in alignment with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) metrics and frameworks. The report intends to provide updates on the annual results of Site Centers’ corporate responsibility & sustainability programs. The full report can be found at https://www.sitecenters.com/2020CRS

“I am excited to present our 2020 Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Report, which is our seventh sustainability report and our fifth formal report completed to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards,” said David Lukes, President, and Chief Executive Officer. “Looking back, I find that despite its challenges, 2020 was a year that underscored the factors that make SITE Centers excel; namely, the dedicated, hardworking, and thoughtful individuals who continue to work tirelessly toward a more sustainable, more inclusive, and more community-oriented future.”