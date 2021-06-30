checkAd

SITE Centers Issues 2020 Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Report

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.06.2021, 22:05  |  36   |   |   

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC), an owner of open-air shopping centers in affluent, suburban communities, announced today the release of its 2020 Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Report. The report was completed in alignment with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) metrics and frameworks. The report intends to provide updates on the annual results of Site Centers’ corporate responsibility & sustainability programs. The full report can be found at https://www.sitecenters.com/2020CRS

“I am excited to present our 2020 Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Report, which is our seventh sustainability report and our fifth formal report completed to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards,” said David Lukes, President, and Chief Executive Officer. “Looking back, I find that despite its challenges, 2020 was a year that underscored the factors that make SITE Centers excel; namely, the dedicated, hardworking, and thoughtful individuals who continue to work tirelessly toward a more sustainable, more inclusive, and more community-oriented future.”

Report Highlights

Recognition

  • Included in Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies.
  • Included in the 2020 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (“GEI”) comprised of public companies committed to transparency in gender-data reporting and which have exhibited performance on specific gender-data metrics.
  • Rated “Green Star” by GRESB (Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark) for our sustainability benchmark results with an above-average rating relative to our peer group with respect to our level of public ESG disclosures.
  • Recognized as a Silver Green Lease Leader by the U.S. Department of Energy and The Institute for Market Transformation for our development and implementation of green leases.

Governance

  • Maintained ISS Governance Quality Score of 1.
  • Aligned Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability Reporting with Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) metrics and framework.

People

  • 200 SITE Centers female employees participated in the Women of Influence program.
  • Awarded $25,000 in scholarships to SITE employees.
  • Formed SITE Helpers – a diversity, equity, and inclusion steering committee. The SITE Helpers acronym was derived from its key components: Humility, Empathy, Listening, Process, Education, Reconciliation, Support.

Social

