checkAd

Frontier Communications Appoints Margaret M. Smyth to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.06.2021, 22:01  |  18   |   |   

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) (“Frontier” or the “Company”) today announced that Margaret M. “Peggy” Smyth has been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective June 30, 2021. Ms. Smyth will serve as Chair of the Board’s Audit Committee and will also be a member of the Operations Committee.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210630005885/en/

Margaret M. "Peggy" Smyth (Photo: Business Wire)

Margaret M. "Peggy" Smyth (Photo: Business Wire)

Ms. Smyth most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of National Grid USA from October 2014 to June 2021, overseeing all finance, accounting, transactional, and property services.

John Stratton, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, said, “We are pleased to welcome Peggy Smyth to the Frontier Board of Directors. Peggy brings exceptional finance experience and is ideally suited to chair our Audit Committee, having served as CFO and in other senior leadership positions with several major companies. We look forward to Peggy’s contributions to Frontier as we continue to transform our business.”

Prior to National Grid, Ms. Smyth was Vice President of Finance for Consolidated Edison, Inc. Ms. Smyth earlier served as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Hamilton Sundstrand, which is part of the former United Technologies Corp., Vice President and Corporate Controller of United Technologies Corp., and Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer of 3M Corporation.

Ms. Smyth is currently a board member of two subsidiaries of Mutual of America and a board member and chair of the Audit Committee of Etsy, Inc.

She holds a Bachelor of Economics degree from Fordham University and a Master’s degree in accounting from New York University’s Stern School of Business.

About Frontier

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) offers a variety of services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states, including high-speed internet, video, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions. Frontier Business offers communications solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses. More information is available at www.frontier.com.

Frontier Communications Parent Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Frontier Communications Appoints Margaret M. Smyth to Board of Directors Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) (“Frontier” or the “Company”) today announced that Margaret M. “Peggy” Smyth has been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective June 30, 2021. Ms. Smyth will serve as Chair of the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
CytRx Comments on Orphazyme’s Promising 24-Month Interim Trial Results of Arimoclomol for ...
Palantir and Grupo Globo Extend Digital Transformation Partnership
Filing of the Proposed Cash Tender Offer for the Shares of Suez Initiated by Veolia
Celanese to Acquire ExxonMobil’s Santoprene TPV Elastomers Business
Salesforce Announces Pricing of Aggregate $8 Billion Senior Notes Offering
Salesforce Announces Issuance of Inaugural Sustainability Bond
Revel Opens Largest Universal Fast Charging Depot in the Americas With Launch of Brooklyn Superhub
Mogo Announces Results of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor ...
Pfizer Declares Third-Quarter 2021 Dividend
Hecla Announces Management Changes
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.06.21
Frontier Communications to Host Investor Day
07.06.21
Frontier Communications Names Alan Gardner Chief People Officer
02.06.21
Frontier Communications Names Scott Beasley Chief Financial Officer
01.06.21
Frontier Communications Names John Harrobin Executive Vice President, Consumer