Arcos Dorados Announces Stock Dividend Distribution

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) (“Arcos Dorados” or the “Company”), Latin America’s largest restaurant chain and the world’s largest independent McDonald’s franchisee, today announced that it will distribute a stock dividend for 2021.

Maintaining its commitment to provide shareholders a return in 2021, on June 30 the Board of Directors approved a stock dividend distribution to all Class A and Class B shareholders. On July 23, 2021, the Company will distribute a dividend of one (1) share for every seventy (70) shares held by its shareholders of record at the close of business on July 14, 2021. The Company will pay cash in lieu of any fractional shares and will use the Class A shares’ closing price on the New York Stock Exchange on July 13, 2021 to calculate the cash payment.