Arcos Dorados Announces Stock Dividend Distribution
Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) (“Arcos Dorados” or the “Company”), Latin America’s largest restaurant chain and the world’s largest independent McDonald’s franchisee, today announced that it will distribute a stock dividend for 2021.
Maintaining its commitment to provide shareholders a return in 2021, on June 30 the Board of Directors approved a stock dividend distribution to all Class A and Class B shareholders. On July 23, 2021, the Company will distribute a dividend of one (1) share for every seventy (70) shares held by its shareholders of record at the close of business on July 14, 2021. The Company will pay cash in lieu of any fractional shares and will use the Class A shares’ closing price on the New York Stock Exchange on July 13, 2021 to calculate the cash payment.
About Arcos Dorados
Arcos Dorados is the world’s largest independent McDonald’s franchisee, operating the largest quick service restaurant chain in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has the exclusive right to own, operate and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 Latin American and Caribbean countries and territories with more than 2,200 restaurants, operated by the Company or by its sub-franchisees, that together employ over 100 thousand people (as of 3/31/2021). The Company is also committed to the development of the communities in which it operates, to providing young people their first formal job opportunities and to utilize its Scale for Good to achieve a positive environmental impact. Arcos Dorados is listed for trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ARCO). To learn more about the Company, please visit the Investors section of our website: www.arcosdorados.com/ir
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210630005952/en/
