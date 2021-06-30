Freeline Announces Executive Leadership Changes

LONDON, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (Nasdaq: FRLN) (the “Company” or “Freeline”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing transformative AAV-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases, today announced the expansion of its executive leadership team with the appointment of James “Jay” Bircher as Chief Technical Operations Officer effective July 1, 2021. Mr. Bircher brings nearly three decades of operational excellence in leadership roles across a wide range of pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device manufacturing platforms, including AAV gene therapy.

Mr. Bircher will report to Chief Executive Officer Theresa Heggie as part of the executive leadership team. He will bring to Freeline his deep experience leading manufacturing site teams through successful regulatory inspections conducted by the US Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”), including the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (“CBER”), the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (“CDER”), the European Medicines Agency (“EMA”) and other regulatory agencies.

“Jay’s deep knowledge base across manufacturing platforms, compliance, validation, quality control and regulatory matters adds tremendous value to Freeline,” said Theresa Heggie, Chief Executive Officer of Freeline. “We are building a world-class gene therapy company, with a leadership team that has the strength, experience and vision to realize the potential of our leading capsid and platform technology. Jay’s expertise in AAV gene therapies and successful manufacturing track record will help enhance the Company’s ability to advance our gene therapy candidates from the clinic to commercialization.”

Mr. Bircher said, “I am excited to join Freeline now as the Company gains momentum with plans for a third program in the clinic by the end of this year. Freeline has developed industry-leading AAV platform technology and manufacturing capabilities, which together offer the possibility of delivering potentially transformative medicines that could greatly improve patients’ lives.”